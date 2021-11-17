Stoughton rallies past Craig in girls nonconference basketball

Buy Now

JANESVILLE

Ava Perkins spoiled the season opener for the Janesville Craig girls basketball team Tuesday night.

The Stoughton junior drilled a 15-foot jump shot with three seconds to play, lifting the Vikings to a 44-43 nonconference win on Bob Suter Court.

Craig—which played without starters Kate Huml and Ellie Magestro-Kennedy—took a 43-42 lead with eight seconds left on two Mya Nicholson free throws. But the Cougars could not hang on as Perkins worked off a pick for the game-winner.

“That’s the girl we wanted to take the shot,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said of Perkins. “And give her credit, she hit a tough shot.

“We were down two really good players, but that’s no excuse. We played hard and gave a great effort, but some costly turnovers hurt us.

“The thing I like most is that some girls that didn’t have a lot of varsity experience got a chance to play and contribute tonight.”

Magestro-Kennedy and Huml both were out due to illness. Storbakken was not sure when he would get either player back.

Mya Nicholson was the story for Craig. The sophomore led all scorers with 23 points, including 16 the first half. She had Craig’s first 16 points and helped the Cougars take a 24-22 halftime lead.

Craig maintained the lead most of the second half before Stoughton took its first lead since early in the game at 33-32 with 9:33 to play. The Cougars scored five consecutive points to take a 37-33 lead with 4:21 left.

Two Nicholson free throws with 58 seconds left gave Craig a 41-37 lead, but Ava Loftus drained a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left to cut the lead to one. The Vikings eventually pulled ahead, 42-41, on a turnaround jumper from Annie Tangeman, but Nicholson answered with two free throws with eight seconds left.

Despite the loss, Storbakken said plenty of positives came from Game 1.

“All in all, our kids really battled,” Storbakken said. “We’ll be a different team at some point this season when we’ve got our two starting guards back, but I was really pleased with how the team responded tonight without them.”

Craig begins Big Eight Conference play Tuesday night at Madison Memorial.

STOUGHTON 44, CRAIG 43

Stoughton (44)—Borroughs 1-0-2; Perkins 2-0-4; Tangeman 4-0-8; Hamacher 1-0-2; Anderson 1-0-2; Chase 1-0-2; Royston 1-0-2; Loftus 4-1-13; Reott 3-2-9. Totals: 18-3-44

Craig (43)—Campbell 0-1-1; Vitaioli 2-0-4; Pierson 3-1-7; Clarke 1-3-5; McBride 1-0-3; Nicholson 6-7-23. Totals: 13-12-43

Halftime—Craig 24, Stoughton 22.

Three-point goals—Stoughton 5 (Loftus 4, Reott), Craig 5 (Nicholson 4, McBride). Free throws missed—Stoughton 3, Craig 7. Total fouls—Stoughton 15, Craig 12. Fouled out—Reott