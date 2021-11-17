ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Stoughton rallies past Craig in girls nonconference basketball

By John Barry jbarry@gazettextra.com
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zSfQ4_0cz5TF8S00
Buy Now

JANESVILLE

Ava Perkins spoiled the season opener for the Janesville Craig girls basketball team Tuesday night.

The Stoughton junior drilled a 15-foot jump shot with three seconds to play, lifting the Vikings to a 44-43 nonconference win on Bob Suter Court.

Craig—which played without starters Kate Huml and Ellie Magestro-Kennedy—took a 43-42 lead with eight seconds left on two Mya Nicholson free throws. But the Cougars could not hang on as Perkins worked off a pick for the game-winner.

“That’s the girl we wanted to take the shot,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said of Perkins. “And give her credit, she hit a tough shot.

“We were down two really good players, but that’s no excuse. We played hard and gave a great effort, but some costly turnovers hurt us.

“The thing I like most is that some girls that didn’t have a lot of varsity experience got a chance to play and contribute tonight.”

Magestro-Kennedy and Huml both were out due to illness. Storbakken was not sure when he would get either player back.

Mya Nicholson was the story for Craig. The sophomore led all scorers with 23 points, including 16 the first half. She had Craig’s first 16 points and helped the Cougars take a 24-22 halftime lead.

Craig maintained the lead most of the second half before Stoughton took its first lead since early in the game at 33-32 with 9:33 to play. The Cougars scored five consecutive points to take a 37-33 lead with 4:21 left.

Two Nicholson free throws with 58 seconds left gave Craig a 41-37 lead, but Ava Loftus drained a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left to cut the lead to one. The Vikings eventually pulled ahead, 42-41, on a turnaround jumper from Annie Tangeman, but Nicholson answered with two free throws with eight seconds left.

Despite the loss, Storbakken said plenty of positives came from Game 1.

“All in all, our kids really battled,” Storbakken said. “We’ll be a different team at some point this season when we’ve got our two starting guards back, but I was really pleased with how the team responded tonight without them.”

Craig begins Big Eight Conference play Tuesday night at Madison Memorial.

STOUGHTON 44, CRAIG 43

Stoughton (44)—Borroughs 1-0-2; Perkins 2-0-4; Tangeman 4-0-8; Hamacher 1-0-2; Anderson 1-0-2; Chase 1-0-2; Royston 1-0-2; Loftus 4-1-13; Reott 3-2-9. Totals: 18-3-44

Craig (43)—Campbell 0-1-1; Vitaioli 2-0-4; Pierson 3-1-7; Clarke 1-3-5; McBride 1-0-3; Nicholson 6-7-23. Totals: 13-12-43

Halftime—Craig 24, Stoughton 22.

Three-point goals—Stoughton 5 (Loftus 4, Reott), Craig 5 (Nicholson 4, McBride). Free throws missed—Stoughton 3, Craig 7. Total fouls—Stoughton 15, Craig 12. Fouled out—Reott

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization announced Sunday. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying it could...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Stoughton, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Stoughton, WI
Stoughton, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Janesville, WI
Sports
Janesville, WI
Basketball
City
Janesville, WI
Janesville, WI
Education
The Hill

Deal reached to reinstate ousted prime minister in Sudan, officials say

A deal reportedly has been brokered in Sudan to reinstate the ousted prime minister weeks after the nation's military led a coup that drove him out of power. A source close to Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told Reuters on Sunday that the leader is on board with the deal, under which all political detainees would be freed, to stop the bloodshed. Limitations on Hamdok’s movement have been cleared by the Sudanese military, according to Reuters, and the security forces that were ordered to watch outside his home have been dismissed.
WORLD
NBC News

'More Bubbas, no Black pastors': Attorney for man accused of killing Arbery decried as racist

Before the murder trial began for the three white men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, race was expected to be a major theme in the case. Jurors were asked if they supported Black Lives Matter, if they had participated in any racial justice demonstrations and if they considered the Confederate flag to be racist. All but one Black person was struck from the jury. Eleven of the 12 jurors selected are white.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Suter
The Janesville Gazette

The Janesville Gazette

Janesville, WI
3K+
Followers
161
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Janesville Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy