No PDRM cartel found, EAIC conducting second probe on claims, says Home Minister

By Bernama
 7 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 16): The Home Ministry on Tuesday (Nov 16) confirmed that there is no cartel operating within the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) as alleged by a former Inspector-General of Police. Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said an internal investigation was conducted by PDRM, and to ensure...

