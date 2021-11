The billionaire’s boardroom battle at Rogers that descended into farce has carried out its coup de grâce. As expected, CEO Joe Natale been replaced by Tony Staffieri, who served as chief financial officer of Rogers until September, when he too was fired. His appointment is on an interim basis; however, Rogers said in a statement he is one of the candidates for the permanent role, which will be decided once the Canadian operator completes its C$26 billion acquisition of rival Shaw.

