Amid widespread shortages, one thing in overabundance may be planes. On Saturday, on the eve of this week’s Dubai Air Show, Airbus unveiled its latest projections for global aircraft demand. The European plane maker expects the commercial aircraft market—which it shares with its American rival Boeing —to require 39,020 new planes from 2021 to 2040. This is only 0.5% smaller than the 20-year figure it predicted in 2019, even though many airlines fear Covid-19 will have a permanent impact on business travel. By contrast, Airbus believes jet deliveries will return to their pre-Covid trend with a two-year lag, thanks in part to more freighter sales.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 8 DAYS AGO