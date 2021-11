The Force is still strong with this one. For the first time in 16 years, Ewan McGregor returns to one of his signature roles, as the young Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars. Admittedly, he’s not so young anymore. McGregor is now 50; Alec Guinness was in his early 60s when he filmed the original Star Wars with George Lucas. At the end of the Star Wars prequels, Obi-Wan goes into hiding on Tatooine to protect the young Luke Skywalker. That’s where he stayed until the start of A New Hope, and apart from a couple animated appearances, that’s all we knew about Obi-Wan’s life between the two trilogies... until now.

