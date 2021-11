Brody Roybal competes during the semifinals match against Italy at the Paralympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 on March 15, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. Many of the country’s top sled hockey players are headed to New Jersey this weekend to compete in the USA Hockey Sled Classic, presented by the NHL. For those on the national team, the 11th annual club tournament is yet another reminder that the Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 are just around the corner.

HOCKEY ・ 6 DAYS AGO