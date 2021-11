An influx of shoppers from both home and out of town is already impacting the Central Business District in Pella. Captain Paul Haase with the Pella Police Department encourages residents and visitors to use patience and caution when traveling through downtown whether driving or walking, especially over the next several weeks with hundreds of extra people expected on a regular basis. Between De Kerstdagen, the Tour of Homes, Pella Opera House and Union Street Players shows and activities, and more, Haase says everyone needs to be aware of frequent cars backing out of spots and additional pedestrians on many afternoons and evenings.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO