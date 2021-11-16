ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women of the Vine & Spirits Celebrates 15 Years of Advocating for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Wine, Beer & Spirits

Deborah Brenner, Founder & CEO of Women of the Vine & Spirits, embarked on her DE&I journey 15 years ago with the publishing of her book. – Deborah Brenner, Founder & CEO of Women of the Vine & Spirits (WOTVS) is celebrating 15 years since the start of her career of...

wineindustryadvisor.com

Concha y Toro’s Gran Reserva® Wine Unveils New Look Spotlighting Sustainability Leadership, Resource Conservation and Biodiversity Preservation

Chilean Label Joins U.S. Sustainable Wine Category, Guided by Ethos of Preserving Nature. Concha y Toro Gran Reserva, the #1-selling super premium Chilean wine in the U.S.,. 1 today announced a total package refresh aimed at elevating its longstanding commitments to preserving nature and reducing environmental impact. Debuting across the U.S. this fall, Gran Reserva’s new look pays homage to the powerful rivers that carry Andean snowmelt throughout Chile, giving rise to biodiversity-rich watersheds where the wines are grown. Offerings include acclaimed, single-vineyard expressions of Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec and Sauvignon Blanc from estate vineyards farmed along the spectacular rivers of Chile’s Colchagua Valley.
DRINKS
winemag.com

A Tireless Advocate For Accessibility and Inclusion, Yannick Benjamin Is Sommelier/Beverage Director of the Year | Wine Enthusiast’s 2021 Wine Star Awards

“It’s not just about wine,” says Yannick Benjamin, beverage director and managing partner of Contento, a restaurant launched last June in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood. For Benjamin, obligations as a beverage director extend far beyond an encyclopedic memory of wine appellations or an Instagram account populated with #unicornwines. “We have...
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Dry Creek Vineyard Founder David S. Stare to Be Honored as ‘American Wine Legend’ at Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards

Dry Creek Vineyard is proud to announce that Wine Enthusiast Magazine will be honoring Sonoma County wine pioneer David S. Stare as its “American Wine Legend” at the upcoming 22nd annual Wine Star Awards. The momentous occasion marks the first time that the family-owned and sustainably-farmed winery has been awarded a renowned Wine Star Award. Stare will be honored in Wine Enthusiast’s special “Best of Year” issue and at the annual black-tie gala in Miami, FL on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Medici Ermete Presents Certified Organic Lambrusco “Concerto” and Launches Generation 2031 Campaign

The winery invests in sustainability with a series of green initiatives over the next ten years. The 130-year-old Italian winery Medici Ermete presents its first vintage of certified organic Concerto Reggiano Lambrusco DOC, marking the beginning of the winery’s “Generation 2031” campaign that represents a commitment to environmental, ethical-social, and economic sustainability.
ENVIRONMENT
wineindustryadvisor.com

Free Flow Wines Make It Easy to Enter the Sustainable Alternative Packaging Space

Sustainable packaging comes in all shapes and sizes but how do you choose the best option for wine quality and the environment? Visit us at booth #227 to learn about how Free Flow can help you make more eco-friendly packaging choices that won’t compromise the quality of your wine. We work with 100% reusable steel kegs and 100% recyclable cans. Come learn more about how Free Flow’s wine-focused canning and kegging services help make it easy for you to enter the sustainable alternative packaging space while lowering costs and providing a product your customers are delighted with.
ENVIRONMENT
worth.com

9 Spirited Gifts Our Wine & Spirits Columnist Recommends Giving This Holiday Season

It’s been a great year for drinks. As Worth’s resident wine and spirits columnist, I should know. There have been a plethora of wines and spirits that have come across my desk this year that I love and think would make great gifts for your loved ones, whether they’re connoisseurs or just love a thoughtful gift. These are the nine spirited presents I feel are worth gifting this season.
DRINKS
mediapost.com

Non-Alcoholic Beers, Spirits Look Toward Holiday Uplifts

Non-alcoholic beers and spirits would like to become part of holiday traditions. To bolster its case, Diageo-backed two-year-old non-alcoholic spirits brand Ritual Zero Proof on Tuesday released survey results showing that 58% of respondents feel their family drinks too much alcohol at holiday gatherings, with 48% admitting to drinking more at such events that at other social gatherings throughout the year.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Hospices de Beaune Wine Auction

Ludivine Griveau and Julien Brocard present the 2021 Chablis Premier Cru Côte de Léchet. The 161st Hospices de Beaune wine auction will take place this Sunday November 21, under the direction of Sotheby’s. This year, a single barrel of Chablis Premier Cru La Côte de Léchet, donated by Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard, will be proposed by the prestigious Domaine of the Hospices de Beaune charity (today comprising 60 meticulously-selected hectares in the Côte de Beaune, the Côte de Nuits and the Mâconnais). For the seventh year running, this will be the only Chablis to go under the hammer.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Labeltronix Helps Wine Brands Stand Out and Provide Premium Craft Labels on Time and on Budget

Wine producers put endless time, money, and heart into each blend. The labels should reflect that. Labeltronix helps wine brands stand out and share their stories with premium crafted labels. Get noticed with foil stamping, embossing, spot varnish, and more. Labeltronix can provide premium craft labels on time and on budget and wine producers get premium label quality without sacrificing cost-effectiveness, sustainability, and flexibility. Print labels with unrivaled flexibility without sacrificing premium quality with the Labeltronix/ReThink Dynamic Hybrid Solution. We print the branded labels, with all the eye-popping finishes, and producers can add variable information (vintage, variety, expiration date, compliance information, and more) on demand with an Epson printer. Even personalize labels for special events like weddings, birthdays, and more.
FOOD & DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

An Unmatched Cork for Ageing Sparkling Wines

Stop by the Diam booth to learn more about the new Mytik Diam 10 and Boisé oak inserts. Mytik Diam 10 is introducing a new era of sparkling wine preservation. And Boisé oenological oak range recently expanded to barrel inserts for extending the life of used barrels while keeping quality and consistency of wine profiles.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines Retiring President/COO Jeff Meier Leaves a Legacy of Experimentation and Innovation

UC Davis College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Recognizes Contributions With Highest Honor, Award of Distinction. J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines President/COO Jeff Meier, one of the Central Coast wine industry’s most well-respected figures, is retiring this December after 37 years with J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines. For nearly four decades, Jeff has been an integral part of J. Lohr’s success, working closely with Founder Jerry Lohr, the Lohr family and their teams to help build one of the world’s most heralded wineries. Known for his wide-ranging acumen and comprehensive attention to detail, Jeff has fueled a spirit of experimentation and innovation that is his legacy. In recognition of his industry leadership and contributions, Jeff was recently named one of two Alumni of the Year for the UC Davis College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences’ 32nd annual Award of Distinction event. This accolade is the highest honor within the college.
ECONOMY

