In the first week of November, Democratic candidateTerry McAuliffe ran against Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin for the position of governor of Virginia. In a surprising development, Glenn Youngkin will become the first Republican governor of a blue state since 2014, logically sounding the alarm bell for what will come for the Democratic Party in the upcoming 2022 elections. In order to either expand the majority in both the House and Senate or mitigate the potential losses from the midterm elections, the Democratic Party must spotlight their economic agenda and show substantive action in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 7 DAYS AGO