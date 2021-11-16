11.16.21 Hour 3 - Was the Win over Tampa a Fluke?

The Carolina Hurricanes picked up an important win, and then did it again, Tuesday night in Tampa, topping the Lightning 2-1 in overtime behind a Martin Necas’ game winner. The Canes, who tied the game in the third on a Teuvo Teravainen power-play goal, hung in to force overtime against the Lightning, who were fueled by a great performance in net from Andrei Vasilevskiy. Brady Skjei initially won the game in the extra period, but the goal was called back due to an offside on the play.
