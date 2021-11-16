ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11.16.21 Hour 3 - Was the Win over Tampa a Fluke?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSegment 7 - Josh Robbins from The Athletic joins Kevin to discuss...

Popculture

New York Giants Fire Coach After Brutal Loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New York Giants have fired a coach after their 30-10 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday Night. On Tuesday, the team announced they had fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after less than two years on the job. The Giants offense has struggled this year, averaging 18.9 points per game this season, ranking 25th in the NFL. Last year, the offense ranked 31st in the league, averaging 17.5 points per game.
cbs17

‘Canes get back in win column with OT win in Tampa

TAMPA (WNCN) – Martin Necas’ goal got the Hurricanes back in the win column Tuesday night in Tampa. Necas’ goal came at the 3:26 mark of the sudden-death period to give Carolina a 2-1 win. The ‘Canes were coming off their first defeat of the season over the weekend. Tampa...
Person
Josh Robbins
Washington Times

Washington’s long fourth-quarter drive seals victory over Tampa Bay

LANDOVER — Not many things in the NFL are scarier than giving the ball back to Tom Brady with a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter. That possibility is what Washington faced when its offense took over with 10:55 remaining, up four points over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
FanSided

3 stats that defined Washington’s thrilling upset over Tampa Bay

What if we told you before kickoff on Sunday that the Washington Football Team played without their two starting edge rushers for well over 50% of the game, averaged just 2.8 yards per rush attempt, registered zero sacks of Tom Brady and still managed to pull off the upset over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
audacy.com

WATCH: Bears fans start 'Fire Nagy' chants during embarrassing loss to Ravens

CHICAGO (670 The Score) -- In the final minute of the Bears' crushing 16-13 loss to the Ravens on Sunday, their fans voiced their frustration. Soldier Field was filled with boos and loud, clear chants regarding the future of coach Matt Nagy: “Fire Nagy.” Nagy acknowledged that he heard the chants.
#Fluke#Wizards#The Wizards Segment
chatsports.com

If you don’t enjoy a win like this over Tampa Bay, then you aren’t are Washington football fan

I sit down to watch every Washington game believing that we can win. Sometimes I see the path to victory prior to the game; sometimes I don’t. Three times this season, the rational part of me has been unable to map a path to victory before the game started — against the Chargers, Bills & Packers, I thought the team was simply outmatched. For every other game this season, I’ve had a game plan in mind before the game started. Obviously, that hasn’t worked out very well most weeks.
NBC Washington

Alex Smith Reached Out to Ex-Teammate Taylor Heinicke After Win Over Tampa

Alex Smith reached out to Taylor Heinicke after win over Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Just over 11 months after nearly leading Washington to an upset win against the Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round, Taylor Heinicke got a second shot at Tampa Bay on Sunday and turned in a different result. The Washington Football Team beat the Buccaneers 29-19 as Heinicke put together one of his best performances of the season.
Richmond.com

Washington star pass rusher Chase Young likely tears ACL in win over Tampa

LANDOVER, Md. — Not everything was good news for Washington in a 29-19 victory over Tampa Bay. Star defensive end Chase Young injured his knee in the second quarter, and is presumed to have a torn ACL, with official confirmation likely arriving on Monday morning, after the swelling goes down.
CBS Boston

Cam Newton Scores 3 TDs, But Falls Short In Return As Panthers Starter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS) – Cam Newton’s Carolina resurgence continued to start the day on Sunday. But in the end, Newton and the Panthers came up just short against Washington. The former Patriots quarterback scored two touchdowns last week just days after he signed with the Panthers, where he spent the first nine years of his career. On Sunday, he got the first start of his second stint with Carolina. And Newton picked up right where he left off. Chills 🔥 Incredible shot of @Panthers QB @CameronNewton taking the field for his return to Carolina. pic.twitter.com/29eQK510TU — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 21, 2021 Newton led Carolina...
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Recap: Canes Win Overtime Battle In Tampa

TAMPA, FL - Brady Skjei thought he won the game for the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but ultimately it was Martin Necas scoring the game-winning goal in overtime in the team's 2-1 victory. How The Game Got There. The most important aspect of the evening's...
chatsports.com

They Said It: Brind’Amour, Necas, Skjei, Teravainen break down win in Tampa

The Carolina Hurricanes picked up an important win, and then did it again, Tuesday night in Tampa, topping the Lightning 2-1 in overtime behind a Martin Necas’ game winner. The Canes, who tied the game in the third on a Teuvo Teravainen power-play goal, hung in to force overtime against the Lightning, who were fueled by a great performance in net from Andrei Vasilevskiy. Brady Skjei initially won the game in the extra period, but the goal was called back due to an offside on the play.
Mercury News

Is the Warriors’ hot start a fluke? These numbers say otherwise

CHARLOTTE — At 11-1, the Warriors are the hottest team in basketball and off to their best start since that time they set an NBA record with 73 regular-season wins. However, with the easiest schedule in the league, coming off eight straight at home, it’s easy to write off the Warriors’ early success as a product of favorable opponents and some general good fortune. Golden State’s players understand the context. But these Warriors are no fluke, at least according to these numbers.
Broad Street Hockey

Preview: Flyers will try to bottle up Tampa Bay and kickstart a much-needed win streak

The Flyers will play host to the two-time defending champs tonight, just five days before they return the favor. Philly is coming off another win on the back of Carter Hart, Tuesday’s overtime win against the Flames, while the Lightning arrive having just defeated two strong opponents in the Florida Panthers and the New York Islanders to put them at 8-3-3 on the season, riding an eight game point streak. The Flyers have yet to lose two in a row all year, but they’re also stuck in a pattern that they’d like to break out of tonight, which would be their first back-to-back wins since October 27 and 28 and just their third such pair of the season.
