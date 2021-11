CINCINNATI – After Christian Pulisic entered the game in the 69th minute, and after he’d slipped past and effectively barreled over defender Johan Vasquez, and after he’d headed Tim Weah’s perfect cross far beyond the reach of Memo Ochoa’s right arm, and after the ball settled into the net and gave the United States men’s national team a lead it would not relinquish, the player who wears the USA No. 10 jersey strutted toward fans in the corner at TQL Stadium and tried to lift that shirt to display a message.

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO