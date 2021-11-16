ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Attorney General Ellison secures victory against Minneapolis landlord's ‘brazen and deplorable’ illegal practices

state.mn.us
 8 days ago

Court orders Steven Meldahl to permanently stop deceiving tenants about lease terms, pay $133K fine and attorneys’ fees. Court finds former tenants’ trial testimony ‘credible and compelling,’ citing conditions at Meldahl properties of ‘Biblical plague proportions’; Meldahl’s behavior ‘nothing but having full knowledge of his actions and undertaking them in bad...

www.ag.state.mn.us

