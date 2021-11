Sen. Cramer, All GOP Senators File Challenge to Biden’s Vaccine Mandate for Businesses. WASHINGTON – Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and all Republican Senators led by Mike Braun (R-IN) and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) filed a formal challenge against President Biden’s vaccine mandate on private businesses under the Congressional Review Act, the official process for Congress to eliminate an executive branch rule. This move to overturn President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private employers is guaranteed a vote on the Senate floor. The rule was transmitted to the Senate on November 16, which allows a Floor vote as early as December.

