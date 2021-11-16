ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Tambourine used by British pop group Oasis sells for nearly $5,000

 8 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The tambourine used on the hit album — (What's The Story) Morning Glory? — was so battered, it was thrown out. The...

