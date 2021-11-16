Tambourine used by British pop group Oasis sells for nearly $5,000

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Ailsa Chang recaps Thursday night's Latin Grammys with Julyssa Lopez of Rolling Stone Magazine. Latin music had a big night last night. The Latin Grammys took place in Las Vegas, and in a way, it felt like a reunion of sorts after all that has happened because of the pandemic. There were more artists, performances and audience members who attended in person this year, and there were more collaborations among musicians. To talk us through some of the highlights of the night, we're joined now by Julyssa Lopez. She's a staff writer at Rolling Stone.
Comments / 0