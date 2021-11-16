ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Forest Blakk

 8 days ago

L.A. based singer/songwriter Forest Blakk was born in Montreal, Canada. He spent much of his childhood with his mother, who struggled with addiction, and his stepfather - a drug dealer, moving around constantly and eventually finding himself on and off the streets after his...

Benson Boone

Benson Boone is a 19-year-old singer-songwriter from Monroe, Washington. He launched his TikTok account in January 2020, where he would post comedy and daredevil clips - eventually turning to singing. In May 2020, he posted a duet with fellow TikTok star Charli D'Amelio. He built a substantial following on the social media site, with over 2.2 million followers.
NEEDTOBREATHE

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic NEEDTOBREATHE hunkered down in an historic house-turned-recording studio in remote TENNESSEE to work on new music during a 3-week period. A camera crew filmed the process and made a documentary called, NEEDTOBREATHE: INTO THE MYSTERY. "We're...
NEIKED, Mae Muller & Polo G

Hailing from Sweden, producer and songwriter NEIKED is widely known for his smash hit "Sexual," which has surpassed 600 million streams globally and garnered over one million UK sales. The track also cracked the Top 10 in 11 countries (including reaching #4 on the Official UK and Australian Charts) and received over 105K radio plays in the UK alone. NEIKED followed up with the global smash hit 'What Lovers Do' in collaboration with SZA and Maroon 5, generating a massive Top 10 placement in 39 countries (#3 in the US) with an impressive 2.5+ billion streams across all platforms. NEIKED has since worked with artists such as: SZA, Jess Glynne, Zedd, Macklemore, Maroon 5, Rudimental and Nile Rodgers.
American Young

MCC/Curb Records duo American Young released their second album, "AYII," today (11/19). The 11-track set features their recent release, "Happy Again," and is the first full-length studio project the band's Kristy Osmunson and Jon Stone have made since their 2016 self-titled debut. The duo co-wrote all of the songs, and produced the entire record alongside Kyle Schlienger, with the exception of "Country Girls," which Stone co-produced with John Vesley and label-mate Lee Brice.
Manchester Orchestra

Manchester Orchestra has just released The Million Masks of God: The Remixes EP. The collection features four songs reworked by friends of the band: Bed Head (Local Natives Version)," "Keel Timing (Alfa Mist Version)," "Telepath (Dirty Projectors Version)" and "Inaudible (Lucius Version)". The...
Lea Pisacane Retiring From Atlantic Records

Veteran Rock promotion executive LEA PISACANE has announced her retirement as SVP/Rock Promotion for ATLANTIC RECORDS after 34 years at the label. Her last day will be NOVEMBER 24th. PISACANE told ALL ACCESS, "It is truly impossible to encapsulate my career at the label I've called home for 34 years....
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who's known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she's being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there's no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
Us Weekly

Who is Vinetria? 5 Things to Know About the Woman Spotted With Kanye West at Donda Academy Game

Over the weekend, Kanye West was spotted sitting courtside at a Donda Academy basketball game with his rumored new girlfriend, model Vinetria. On Saturday, November 6, the 44-year-old rapper, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, attended the Los Angeles-based private high school's debut match in Minneapolis with the 22-year-old by his side. She shared a video of the Yeezy designer performing during halftime via her Instagram Story.
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
ETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Makes American Music Awards Debut With Moving Rendition of 'Traitor'

Olivia Rodrigo had the audience in their feelings with her stripped-down performance of "Traitor," at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night. With a guitar in-hand, Rodrigo made her debut on the AMAs stage, delivering an acoustic version of the heartbreak ballad, letting the song's gripping lyrics do the talking.
Wide Open Country

2021 CMA Awards: The Best Dressed Country Stars

It's safe to say that the CMA Awards were a total success, hosted by our favorite country cowboy, Luke Bryan. This year we had a lot of surprises such as Luke Combs' new single 'Doin' This,' Jennifer Hudson and Chris Stapleton's performance honoring Aretha Franklin, and The American Idol judges making a special appearance to surprise the host!
thatgrapejuice.net

AMAs 2021: Chloe Bailey Joins Performer Line-Up

The American Music Awards 2021 are but a day away and the performer line-up has just received a seismic boost. Because Chloey Bailey has been confirmed to blaze the stage. Organizers for the event announced that the rising solo star will deliver a dynamic rendition of her break-out hit 'Have Mercy' live from the Xfinity stage.
Us Weekly

American Music Awards 2021: Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge, More of the Hottest Couples on the Red Carpet

Ahead of the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21, celebrity couples stepped out in style on the red carpet. Bobby Brown and his wife, Alicia Etheredge, struck a pose in all-black outfits outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The pair got engaged in May 2010, one year after welcoming their son, Cassius, when the 52-year-old Grammy winner proposed during a Florida concert.
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She's not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She's a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she's well-known and loved for her role on "General Hospital". It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What's shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let's take a moment to remember the immense talent.
