BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland already has plans for its cut of the trillion-dollar federal infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign on Monday. In a tweet, Governor Larry Hogan said “The bipartisan infrastructure bill will improve quality of life for Marylanders, spur economic growth, and modernize our infrastructure to meet the needs of the 21st century.” The governor said $1.7 billion will go to public transportation. Anthony Johnson who works in Baltimore said the buses are often unreliable and that’s problematic for people who rely on the system to go to work. “From here to the inner harbor, it’s not more...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO