ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Fragala, Jenneto carry Delaware St. past Regent 84-30

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Dominik Fragala and Fahim Jenneto scored 15 points...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization announced Sunday. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying it could not give the names of those released,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Dover, DE
Local
Delaware Basketball
Local
Delaware Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Hornets#Royals
The Hill

Rittenhouse acquittal sparks protests in cities across the US

The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who fatally shot two protesters and injured another last year, sparked protests in cities across the United States this weekend. In Chicago, civil rights advocate Rev. Jesse Jackson led a demonstration on Saturday through the city’s downtown area, including on its busy commercial...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy