ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Atkinson's OT goal lifts Flyers over Flames 2-1

By AARON BRACY - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored 45 seconds into overtime and Carter Hart made...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Film Study: Ristolainen sets up Hayes’ goal, Atkinson wins it in OT

The Flyers got back in the win column on Tuesday night against the Calgary Flames. Kevin Hayes scored his first goal of the season thanks to a great play by Rasmus Ristolainen, and Cam Atkinson won it in overtime. Carter Hart made 33 saves in the win. Let’s get right...
NHL
fastphillysports.com

FLYERS CARTER HART SAVES 33 AND CAM PUTS OUT FLAMES IN OT!

Cam Atkinson scored 45 seconds into overtime and Carter Hart made 33 saves to lift the Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames. Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers. Oliver Kylington scored for the Flames, who have lost six of eight. Jacob Markström had 41 saves in Calgary’s fourth game of a seven-game trip.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Carter Hart dazzles as Flyers extinguish Flames in overtime, 2-1

Carter Hart made 33 saves and Cam Atkinson scored the game-winning goal less than a minute into overtime as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Calgary Flames by a final score of 2-1 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Puck drop. The Flames had the better of...
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers 5: Takeaways from Tuesday’s Flyers-Flames Game

The Flyers had lost six games entering Tuesday’s night matchup against the Calgary Flames. The previous five times, they had responded with a win. An important part of a hockey season is avoiding those downward trends. Sure, there have been moments this season when the Flyers have left a lot to be desired with their play. But they have seemingly always responded to those games with the opposite. It may be a win that comes in satisfying fashion. It may be a victory that is dirty but good, maybe not the best process, but against a team where points are coveted.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Markström
Person
Cam Atkinson
Person
Oliver Kylington
Person
Carter Hart
NHL

Flyers Nip Caps, 2-1

Facing the Flyers on a Saturday night at home, the Caps didn't have enough game early and it cost them in the end. Philadelphia carved out a 2-0 lead in the middle period, and it was enough for a 2-1 victory for the visitors. Derrick Brassard and Sean Couturier scored...
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

What we learned from the Flyers 2-1 win over the Capitals

We’re back, and back on track folks! After a tough showing against the Penguins on Thursday (where they did still manage to pick up a point, we should note), the Flyers were back at it again last night against the Capitals, and they brought a pretty positive showing. Picking up the lead in the second period with goals from Derick Brassard and Sean Couturier, they were able to hold onto that for the rest of the game. It wasn’t without a bit of drama, as the Capitals really surged in the third, but the Flyers were able to weather the storm. Not too bad indeed.
NHL
sacramentosun.com

Adrian Kempe's OT goal gives Kings victory over Canadiens, 3-2

Adrian Kempe extended his goal streak to four games by scoring 3:39 into overtime to fuel the visiting Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. Kempe sent Los Angeles to its sixth straight win after driving to the net and beating Jake Allen (31...
NHL
Daily Herald

Matthews scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Flames 2-1

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews scored at 2:32 of overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Friday night. William Nylander had a goal and an assist and Jack Campbell made 30 saves to help the Maple Leafs win for the seventh time in eight games. Oliver...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
flyingfishhockey.com

Flyers’ smart hockey key for 2-1 win over Caps

No matter how well a hockey team starts the season, there’s always room for improvement and the Flyers demonstrated that in Saturday night’s game at Washington. The Flyers cut down on the unnecessary penalties, committed fewer turnovers and limited the number of odd-man rushes. It all added up to a...
NHL
Times News

Van Lierop’s OT goal lifts Tigers

Playing in states often brings matchups against teams who aren’t quite as familiar with each other. Fortunately, Northwestern boys soccer coach Nate Hunsicker was able to find some video of Palmyra, so that his team knew what to expect when they took to the field Tuesday night at Tiger Stadium in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.
SOCCER
Citrus County Chronicle

Point's breakaway OT goal gives Bolts win over Panthers, 3-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored a backhand breakaway goal in overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. Pat Maroon and Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning, who are 5-0-2 over the last seven games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves.
NHL
USA Today

Larkin's 2nd goal gives Red Wings 3-2 OT win over Canadiens

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the game-winning goal in overtime — his second goal of the night — to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Larkin took a puck coming off the boards from Lucas Raymond, who was credited with an assist, and...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Norristown Times Herald

Flyers Notebook: Kevin Hayes provides an emotional lift in victory over Flames

PHILADELPHIA — In his second game back after a challenging abdominal injury, Kevin Hayes gave the Flyers an emotional lift in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Calgary Flames. Just three months after the death of his brother, former NHL player Jimmy Hayes, Kevin scored at 4:37 of the second period to force a 1-1 tie, then immediately paused to point to the sky in tribute.
NHL
WGR550

Henri Jokiharju returns to Sabres practice on Friday

Henri Jokiharju was the first from the injury list to return to practice on Friday. The defenseman did everything during the session, but he’s not going to play Sunday against the New York Rangers. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks great Duncan Keith, now with the Edmonton Oilers, is ‘excited’ to face his former team for the 1st time: ‘It’s going to be different for sure’

Duncan Keith spent the first 16 seasons of his NHL career and won three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks. So it’s no surprise the future Hall of Fame defenseman acknowledged he’ll feel weird sharing the ice with his former teammates Saturday when his Edmonton Oilers play host to the Hawks at Rogers Place (9 p.m., NBCSCH). His 8-year-old son, Colton, however, seems to have no such ...
NHL
bentleyfalcons.com

Gosiewski’s OT Goal Gives Bentley 2-1 Road Win over AIC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Junior Matt Gosiewski (Wilton, Conn.) scored 56 seconds into overtime to give the Bentley hockey team a 2-1 victory over American International on Friday afternoon at the Mass Mutual Center. With the game tied 1-1 after 60 minutes the game headed to the five minute, 3-on-3 overtime....
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy