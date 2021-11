The commercial real estate industry has never experienced a year quite like 2021. As the coronavirus pandemic raged on, retail, hospitality and other asset classes experienced major hits, while industrial reached new heights thanks to the e-commerce boom. As the year comes to a close, CRE professionals have two questions on their minds: What can we make of what happened this year, and what lies ahead for 2022?

