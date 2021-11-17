ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

PCCP Provides Refi on Financial District Office Tower

By Paul Bubny
connectcre.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePCCP, LLC has provided a loan to a joint venture between Broad Street Development and Invesco Real Estate, for the cash-neutral refinancing of 80 Broad St. in Lower Manhattan’s Financial District. An Eastdil Secured team led by Ken Ziebelman, Grant Frankel and Ethan Pond advised and negotiated the debt....

