PCCP Provides Refi on Financial District Office Tower

Construction is close to completion on No. 33 Park Row, aka Pearl on the Park, a 23-story residential building in the Civic Center section of the Financial District. Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Sir Richard Rogers and Graham Stirk of Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners and developed by Centurion Real Estate Partners and Urban Muse, the 331-foot-tall reinforced concrete structure spans 95,000 square feet with 30 units. These homes range from one- to five-bedroom condominiums and penthouses with many featuring private outdoor space. No. 33 Park Row stands on a corner plot along Park Row, which served as a historic location for some of New York City’s first skyscrapers such as the New York Tribune Building and the World Building. Consigli Construction Co., Inc. is the general contractor and Compass Development Marketing Group is the exclusive marketing and sales agent for the property, with sales underway.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO