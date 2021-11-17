Kuhlman scores 23 to lead Evansville over DePauw 69-58

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., warned the United States must not "turn a blind eye" to Chinese abuses after Tennis star Peng Shuai reportedly went missing shortly after alleging the former vice premier sexually assaulted her earlier this month. The Florida congressman discussed the athlete's reported disappearance on "Fox & Friends...
Chinese tennis star Peng Shaui, whose disappearance from the public eye following a sexual assault allegation raised safety concerns, had a video call with top Olympic officials Sunday. Peng had a 30-minute video conference with the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and two other IOC officials to discuss her...
Kyle Rittenhouse, the man at the center of a recently concluded high-profile murder trial, will appear on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" for his first interview following his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who a Wisconsin jury found not guilty on all five charges, will be joining Fox News' Tucker Carlson for an exclusive sitdown...
Friday’s authorization by federal officials to expand Covid-19 booster shot eligibility to all adults was met with overwhelming support from public health experts. But some were puzzled as to why the Food and Drug Administration didn’t make the move sooner. Despite a plan by the Biden administration to have boosters...
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s deposed prime minister signed a deal with the military on Sunday that will see him reinstated, almost a month after a military coup put him under house arrest. A key pro-democracy group that has mobilized dozens of protests had dismissed the deal as “a form of betrayal.”
Before the murder trial began for the three white men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, race was expected to be a major theme in the case. Jurors were asked if they supported Black Lives Matter, if they had participated in any racial justice demonstrations and if they considered the Confederate flag to be racist. All but one Black person was struck from the jury. Eleven of the 12 jurors selected are white.
(CNN) — Golfing legend Tiger Woods posted a short video of himself taking a practice shot out on a golf course on Sunday. Woods, who has not played in a golf tournament since his car accident in February, shared a three-second video on social media with the caption "making progress."
The fiancée of slain Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi has published an open letter in The Washington Post asking singer Justin Bieber to cancel his performance at the Formula One race in Saudi Arabia. In the letter, Hatice Cengiz urged Bieber to cancel the scheduled Dec. 5 performance in the Red...
A Hamas gunman shot five people in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday, killing one and injuring four others before Israeli police fatally shot him. Police identified the shooter as a 42-year-old Palestinian from East Jerusalem, and Hamas later identified him as Fadi Abu Shkhaidem, a teacher at a nearby high school.
