The Notre Dame defense didn’t just wake up last week ready to flip a switch and stymie Navy’s triple option offense. It wasn’t that easy. It took what might qualify as one of the toughest weeks of practice many of these Fighting Irish players from that side of the ball have endured in their entire football careers. It took a dedication to playing a unique scheme Notre Dame hadn’t utilized all season and won’t put into play in any of the three remaining regular season games plus the postseason.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO