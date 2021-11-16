ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Strychnine Over the Counter

steynonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust ahead of our audio Tale for Our Time, let me put in a word for our complementary afternoon entertainment: our Clubland Q&A live around the planet. It returns tomorrow Wednesday at 3pm North American Eastern/8pm GMT. I do hope you'll give it a listen. Meanwhile, welcome to Episode...

www.steynonline.com

steynonline.com

What's in a Name?

Programming note: Tomorrow, Sunday, I'll be hosting another audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio in the UK at 5.30pm British Summer Time (that's 12.30pm North American Eastern/9.30am Pacific). You can listen from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button in the top right-hand corner here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
steynonline.com

Waiting by the Baize Door

Just ahead of Episode Twelve of The Mysterious Affair at Styles, a reminder that on Friday I'll be presenting another edition of The Mark Steyn Show - live at GB News at 7pm Greenwich Mean Time (2pm North American Eastern) with a rerun at midnight GMT (7pm Eastern). Once the show starts, you can email me your reaction at [email protected], and we may read them out on the air.
TV & VIDEOS
steynonline.com

Snerdley on Rittenhouse

The Mark Steyn Show can now be seen every Friday on GB News. We had breaking news from the Rittenhouse trial at the top of the show - and the perfect man to discuss it in our finale, my old Rush chum James ("Mr Snerdley") Golden. Other topics on today's broadcast ranged from the strange contradictions in a society on permanent Red Alert for terrorism yet with open borders, Phelim McAleer on the new "acceptable level of violence", Mark's lame-o Diversity Yawn of the Week, and Debra Soh on the Great Trans Caving, from the Harry Potter reunion to the Olympics.
TV & VIDEOS
steynonline.com

Just a Gigolo

Welcome to the sixth presentation from our Serenade Radio series of Steyn's Song of the Week. This weekend I trace the history of a very distinctive song from the twilight of the Habsburg Empire to the twilight of disco via an especially pitiful act of rock karaoke and the loss of the word "gigolette".
MUSIC
steynonline.com

A Se'nnight of Steyn, November 15-21

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:. ~The week began with a nonsense poem that is perhaps not so nonsensical and a consideration of the art of the cigarette song. ~Mark's Monday Notebook rounded up Harris in Paris, the post-joke world, and some...
ENTERTAINMENT
steynonline.com

The Pop Star as Dictatorial Suck-Up

Programming note: In America, Thanksgiving is upon us, but, like any other turkey, Mark will be squawking up to the end. Tomorrow, Wednesday, he'll start the day right here with another Clubland Q&A live around the planet at 11am Eastern/4pm GMT. Later he'll check in with his old Rush chum James ("Snerdley") Golden live on New York's WABC at 4pm Eastern.
TV SHOWS
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
Birmingham Star

YouTube hides dislike counter

YouTube has officially hidden the thumbs-down counter on all videos from public view, citing ?dislike attacks? it said were targeting small channels. Critics say the official White House channel will benefit the most. "We're making the dislike counts private across YouTube, but the dislike button is not going away. This...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
filmlinc.org

Unveiling the Trailer for Art of the Real: Counter Encounters!

We’re thrilled to unveil the official trailer for Art of the Real: Counter Encounters, taking place on November 19-21! This year’s edition features a vibrant collection of works by acclaimed filmmakers from around the world and encompasses works by historical and contemporary filmmakers, artists, collectives, and communities. Their practices not only disturb classical ethnographic paradigms, but also reinvent an art of the real in itself. Watch the trailer above or below and explore the full lineup and get tickets, including All-Access Passes here.
MOVIES
Cine Vue

Cinema’s greatest card counters

Card counting was a great technique for winning big in casinos in the past. While it’s not so common today, it made several players and groups millionaires until they were caught. It’s considered cheating by casinos, although the process is so complex that we’d call it anything but. Thanks to...
GAMBLING
Variety

How Graham Greene Led The Way for an Aspiring Native American Actor (Guest Column)

There is a Native film from 1989 about a road trip called “Powwow Highway” starring Gary Farmer and A Martinez. It’s a wonderful film that I enjoyed, and I highly recommend it to people who haven’t seen it. However, it wasn’t so much the movie that had a huge impact on me as it was a single performance that moved me. This performance has stayed with me to this day. I look at it when I need some inspiration and guidance for my work. I was around 13 years old and living in a small town on an Indian reservation in...
MOVIES
steynonline.com

Nothing to See Here

Hello again and welcome back to the pre-American Thanksgiving edition of Laura's Links. Although there's always a lot to be thankful for, there are a lot of really disgusting stories in here from the past week. Unfortunately, it's just a general reflection of how disgusting things have been throughout the world. It breaks my heart that so much of the bad energy is emanating from America right now.
U.K.
Variety

The Brit List: Tianna Johnson’s ‘Obeah’ Tops U.K. Screenplay Showcase

“Obeah” by Tianna Johnson has topped The Brit List, an annual showcase of unproduced screenplays out of the U.K. The list was compiled from recommendations by British production companies, talent agencies, sales companies, financiers, distributors and broadcasters. Johnson, represented by Curtis Brown, received 15 recommendations for urban fantasy drama TV show “Obeah.” “Maps,” a sci-fi TV show by as yet unrepresented writer Jessi Drewett received 13 recommendations. TV comedy drama “Animals,” by Laurence Coriat, who is represented by the Independent Talent Group, has Warp Films and Haut et Court attached as producers and received 12 recommendations. Scripts need a minimum of seven recommendations...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Sterling K. Brown’s ‘Washington Black’ Series at Hulu Adds Ernest Kingsley Jr., Iola Evans

Hulu announced that Ernest Kingsley Jr. and Iola Evans have been added to the cast of upcoming adventure limited series “Washington Black.” Kingsley will play George Washington “Wash” Black and Evans will play his love interest Tanna Goff. “Washington Black” is adapted from Esi Edugyan’s novel of the same name. The nine-episode series is set in the 19th century and follows Wash as he flees from a Barbados sugar plantation after a shocking death threatens to upend his life. He becomes the protégé of Medwin Harris (Sterling K. Brown), a Black refugee from Nova Scotia who serves as the de facto...
TV SERIES
Reuters

Lights, camera.. anyone? Film studios can't get the crew

PRAGUE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Hollywood flocked to central Europe during the pandemic when film producers there were allowed to keep the cameras rolling, making the region an irresistible draw for streaming giants captivated by castles and tax breaks. Now, though, some production companies may have bitten off more than...
MOVIES

