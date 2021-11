The euro continued its bullish trend in the evening session as investors priced in higher inflation in Europe. The biggest concern is energy since the price of natural gas has risen substantially in the past few weeks. At the same time, there are signs that these prices will keep rising as Russia has shown no signs that it will boost gas prices in Europe. Meanwhile, in a statement, George Lane, the chief economist at the ECB warned that the bank will likely hold steady for longer than expected. He cited rising cases in some countries and the fact that inflation remains lower than in the US. Later today, the euro will react to a speech by Christine Lagarde.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO