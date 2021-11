The Baltimore Ravens have waived running back Le'Veon Bell, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Bell will become a free agent unless he is claimed on waivers by another team. Bell alluded to his exit from the Ravens, tweeting that "this hurts, but it's been a blessing to be here to say the least, i've enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it's a great place to be ..."

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO