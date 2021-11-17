PIAA girls volleyball semifinals

The PIAA girls soccer tournament gets started on Tuesday with 11 WPIAL (District 7) teams in action. Below you’ll find the schedule. Look for updates ;and final scores to be posted here throughout the evening. PIAA Schedule/Scoreboard (WPIAL teams only) Class 4A:. FINAL: Moon 1, Ephrata 0. Moon faces winner...
HERSHEY — Saturday proved to be a highly successful day for the local girls contingent at the PIAA Cross Country Championships as nine runners posted Top 90 finishes, including three who captured state medals by placing in the Top 25 and two others who fell just short of the podium.
Greensburg Central Catholic and Freedom combined for 21 goals in their previous two matchups this season. In their third meeting, all it took was one. A 25th-minute strike from freshman forward Riley Kerr complemented a stocky defensive performance as the Centurions blanked Freedom, 1-0, in a PIAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game Saturday at frosty West Allegheny.
DALLAS — Creating scoring opportunities wasn’t an issue. The two problems Dallas faced Tuesday night was finding consistent chances and trying to break through a Northwestern Lehigh defense that’s only allowed four goals all season. And once again, one proved to be enough for Northwestern Lehigh. Kaitlyn Browning’s first-half goal...
–Seneca Valley began the defense of their 4A state title with a 3-0 victory over Landisville Hempfield last night. Joey Coon scored all three goals for in the match. The undefeated Raiders get Lower Merion Saturday in the Quarterfinals. –North Catholic defeated Richland 2-1 in the 2A First Round. Dylan...
Kaley Simqu was a starter at Cedar Crest High School two years ago for Plum’s PIAA Class 3A girls soccer first-round game against District 3 champion Manheim Central. Now a junior, the midfielder/defender and a number of other current Mustangs teammates experienced the heartbreak of a shootout loss to the Barons.
Brandywine Heights found a way to keep its girls soccer season going into November, even after things looked bleak. The Bullets discovered some postseason magic that led them to the District 3 Class 1A title and into the PIAA Tournament. But the ride ended with a thud Tuesday night at Leesport.
Class 4A first round: 3-4 Wilson at 1-1 Bishop Shanahan, 7 p.m. Class 3A first round: 3-3 Twin Valley at 6-1 Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m. Wilson (20-3) vs. Bishop Shanahan (19-3) Who to watch: Sophomore S Cameryn Niedrowski had 78 assists 14 digs and two aces in three District 3 matches last week.
Kaylee Gryboski had 18 kills and 11 points to lead Holy Redeemer to a straight-set win over host Wyalusing Valley in a PIAA Class 2A girls volleyball first-round match Tuesday. The Royals will face against Allentown Central Catholic, which defeated Conwell Egan, 3-0, in the quarterfinals Saturday at a site...
Seneca Valley had not qualified for the PIAA Class 4A girls soccer tournament in three years and wanted to go at least as far as it did in 2018. In actuality, the Raiders couldn’t even make it that far. Seneca Valley had a one-goal lead more than halfway through the...
Mia Tuman recorded 41 assists, 5 kills, 10 digs and 3 blocks to lead North Allegheny to a 25-8, 25-13, 25-23 domination of District 6 champion State College in the opening round of the PIAA Class 4A girls volleyball playoffs Tuesday at North Allegheny. North Allegheny claimed its fourth WPIAL...
Five days after the Allentown Central Catholic girls soccer team scored an early goal that paved the way to a 5-0 win in the District 11 Class 2A championship, it got off to another fast start in a PIAA 2A first round matchup against Holy Redeemer. The Vikettes scored twice...
The 2021 PIAA girls volleyball state championships open Tuesday. And with teams taking the hardwood across the state, two Sentinel-area teams have earned their right to compete in Tuesday’s first-round tilt — Cumberland Valley in the Class 4A field, and Trinity, in the 2A contingent. Ahead of Tuesday’s slate of...
The PIAA girls soccer playoffs are set to begin with first-round games scheduled for Tuesday. Four local teams are looking to advance when they open their respective tournaments. Here’s a quick look at the matchups. CLASS 4A. Carlisle (16-4-0) vs. Downingtown East (18-3-1) When/where: 6 p.m., Downingtown West High School.
Twin Valley clinched a berth in the PIAA Class 3A playoffs with a 3-1 victory over Berks Catholic Saturday in the District 3 Class 3A third-place match at Wolf Gymnasium. The fifth-seeded Raiders won 26-24, 25-27, 25-16, 25-23 to earn a berth in states for the first time. For Twin...
Moravian Academy girls soccer seniors Lauren Reid and Chloe Oudin have been a part of four District 11 Class A championships. But with all the success at districts, the Lions have never advanced past the state quarterfinals. Reid, Oudin and company will have that opportunity again on Saturday as Moravian...
MARPLE TWP. — Trailing by two sets and down two points in the third game, Cardinal O’Hara volleyball coach Bill Collins called a timeout to settle his players down. He wasn’t the only one. During the timeout, senior middle hitter and reigning Daily Times girls basketball Player of the Year...
The Plum and Freeport girls volleyball teams shared a gym four times this season but never played an official match against each other. The Mustangs and Yellowjackets did scrimmage in mid-August, but they missed each other at the Plum and Freeport tournaments. The teams also got a chance to see...
The PIAA has set the sites and times for Saturday's state playoff events for Wyoming Valley Conference teams. In Class A field hockey, Wyoming Area will play Dock Mennonite at noon at Whitehall High school while Wyoming Seminary will play Boiling...
