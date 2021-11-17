ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIAA girls volleyball semifinals

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParkland moves on to 4A finals, Becahi and Central fall in...

www.wfmz.com

pittsburghsoccernow.com

PIAA Girls Soccer First Round Scoreboard

The PIAA girls soccer tournament gets started on Tuesday with 11 WPIAL (District 7) teams in action. Below you’ll find the schedule. Look for updates ;and final scores to be posted here throughout the evening. PIAA Schedule/Scoreboard (WPIAL teams only) Class 4A:. FINAL: Moon 1, Ephrata 0. Moon faces winner...
SOCCER
Courier-Express

Three area girls capture PIAA medals

HERSHEY — Saturday proved to be a highly successful day for the local girls contingent at the PIAA Cross Country Championships as nine runners posted Top 90 finishes, including three who captured state medals by placing in the Top 25 and two others who fell just short of the podium.
ELK COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Central Catholic girls slam door on Freedom in PIAA quarterfinals

Greensburg Central Catholic and Freedom combined for 21 goals in their previous two matchups this season. In their third meeting, all it took was one. A 25th-minute strike from freshman forward Riley Kerr complemented a stocky defensive performance as the Centurions blanked Freedom, 1-0, in a PIAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game Saturday at frosty West Allegheny.
GREENSBURG, PA
The Citizens Voice

PIAA GIRLS SOCCER: Dallas falls short in 3A

DALLAS — Creating scoring opportunities wasn’t an issue. The two problems Dallas faced Tuesday night was finding consistent chances and trying to break through a Northwestern Lehigh defense that’s only allowed four goals all season. And once again, one proved to be enough for Northwestern Lehigh. Kaitlyn Browning’s first-half goal...
DALLAS, PA
977rocks.com

PIAA Soccer and Volleyball playoffs began Tuesday

–Seneca Valley began the defense of their 4A state title with a 3-0 victory over Landisville Hempfield last night. Joey Coon scored all three goals for in the match. The undefeated Raiders get Lower Merion Saturday in the Quarterfinals. –North Catholic defeated Richland 2-1 in the 2A First Round. Dylan...
SOCCER
Reading Eagle

Brandywine Heights’ magical ride ends in PIAA girls soccer opener

Brandywine Heights found a way to keep its girls soccer season going into November, even after things looked bleak. The Bullets discovered some postseason magic that led them to the District 3 Class 1A title and into the PIAA Tournament. But the ride ended with a thud Tuesday night at Leesport.
LEESPORT, PA
The Citizens Voice

PIAA VOLLEYBALL: Holy Redeemer downs Wyalusing Valley

Kaylee Gryboski had 18 kills and 11 points to lead Holy Redeemer to a straight-set win over host Wyalusing Valley in a PIAA Class 2A girls volleyball first-round match Tuesday. The Royals will face against Allentown Central Catholic, which defeated Conwell Egan, 3-0, in the quarterfinals Saturday at a site...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

PIAA girls soccer: Seneca Valley drops playoff opener to Erie McDowell

Seneca Valley had not qualified for the PIAA Class 4A girls soccer tournament in three years and wanted to go at least as far as it did in 2018. In actuality, the Raiders couldn’t even make it that far. Seneca Valley had a one-goal lead more than halfway through the...
SENECA, PA
Cumberland County Sentinel

PIAA Girls Soccer: 4 local teams enter state playoffs Tuesday

The PIAA girls soccer playoffs are set to begin with first-round games scheduled for Tuesday. Four local teams are looking to advance when they open their respective tournaments. Here’s a quick look at the matchups. CLASS 4A. Carlisle (16-4-0) vs. Downingtown East (18-3-1) When/where: 6 p.m., Downingtown West High School.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WTAJ

PIAA Volleyball tournament scoreboard

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL BALL FIRST ROUNDCLASS 1ABerlin 3 , Covenant Christian 1 Greensburg 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 2 CLASS 2ATrinity 3, Central Cambria 0 Phillipsburg-Oscelola 3, Avonworth 0 CLASS 3ABethlehem Catholic 3, Berwick 0 Twin Valley 3, Hollidaysburg 1 Hampton 3, DuBois 0 CLASS 4ANorth Allegheny 3, State College 0
COLLEGE SPORTS

