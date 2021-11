Politicians on the Homeland Security Committee have recently presented a bill for review which would require critical infrastructure organizations to report data breaches and ransomware payments to the federal government. This comes as the Biden administration called for an increased focus on improving national cybersecurity and emphasized the need for cooperation among the public and private sectors. By identifying 16 different critical infrastructure sectors, the U.S. can develop a national resilience strategy to safeguard resources and prevent damages to the nation’s safety, health and economic prosperity to become truly proactive and cyberresilient.

