It’s no secret that Ford is investing heavily in electrification with an eye toward a complete transition to EVs at some point in the future. In Europe, that includes a recent commitment to convert to a 100 percent zero-emissions capable, all-electric, or plug-in hybrid passenger vehicle lineup by mid-2026, which will then become all-electric by 2030 or perhaps even sooner. The automaker hasn’t yet set a similar goal for its North American passenger vehicle lineup, but it intends to make the transition eventually and become carbon-neutral globally by 2050. However, Ford has now signed a pledge to phase out all of its fossil fuel vehicles by 2040, according to Reuters.

