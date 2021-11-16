ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 8 days ago

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Big Daddy Weave's "All Things New" Tour will continue in the spring with former Tenth Avenue North frontman...

www.allaccess.com

allaccess.com

Manchester Orchestra

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Manchester Orchestra has just released The Million Masks of God: The Remixes EP. The collection features four songs reworked by friends of the band: Bed Head (Local Natives Version),” “Keel Timing (Alfa Mist Version),” “Telepath (Dirty Projectors Version)” and “Inaudible (Lucius Version)”. The...
MUSIC
Popculture

'Tiger King's Jeff Johnson Dead at 58

Tiger King star Jeff Johnson has died. Johnson, a reptile dealer who appeared in the hit Netflix docuseries' first season in March 2020 passed away at his Oklahoma home in September of this year. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to TMZ over the weekend that Johnson died by suicide. He was 58.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
restorationnewsmedia.com

Fry Daddys comes to Selma

SELMA — A restaurant veteran has brought Southern cooking, burgers and seafood to the former Sami’s ... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SELMA, NC
State
Kansas State
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL
Life and Style Weekly

Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston Confirms Romance With John Hersey After Blake Moynes Split

New boyfriend! Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston confirmed that she’s dating former contestant John Hersey following her split from ex-fiancé Blake Moynes. Katie, 30, revealed the news after doing a “12 Days of Messy” on her Instagram Story, where she attributed contestants from her season to a track from Taylor Swift’s Red album amid the re-release. Us Weekly was the first to report the news.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Ryan Ellis
The Tribune

Luv-a-Dad to host Daddy/Daughter Dance on Sunday, Dec. 5

Luv-a-Dad is hosting its eighth annual Daddy/Daughter Dance at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Dreams and Dragonflies Event Center, 5194 Weld County Road 50, in Johnstown. The event will feature a sit-down, three-course meal catered by Foothills Catering, a raffle, soda bar, professional photos, dancing and a photo booth.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
northernwoodlands.org

Daddy Long Legs

There’s a fantastic song by folk singer Colm Gallagher called “Reel in the Flickering Light” about a daddy long legs who, after first making inquiries about the singer’s sister, woos a red carnation. Although the term “daddy long legs” can refer to three distinct groups of organisms, including crane flies and true spiders, it’s clear that the song, with its reference to the dancer’s “thin and wispy spindles,” is referring to harvestmen, arachnids in the order Opiliones.
PETS
104.5 KDAT

See Big Bad Voodoo Daddy in Cedar Rapids FREE!

'Tis the season! Big Bad Voodoo Daddy is bringing their high-energy holiday show to the Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids and 104.5 KDAT has your free tickets to what promises to be a wild and swinging holiday show! If you want to go for free, we've got your chance - keep scrolling to enter and win!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
allaccess.com

Academy Of Country Music Reveals New Date, Location for 57th Awards Show

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC revealed TODAY (11/18) that its 57th annual awards show will take place on MONDAY, MARCH 7th, 2022 at ALLEGIANT STADIUM in LAS VEGAS. As previously reported, the show will also move from longtime network CBS, instead streaming live on AMAZON PRIME VIDEO in 2022 as part of a new deal (NET NEWS 8/19).
MUSIC
Time Out Global

Artist spotlight: Lawrence Koh, the virtuoso weaving stories into sand

Watercolour, oil paint, charcoal, pastels – these are the different mediums commonly used in art. Singaporean artist Lawrence Koh, however, dabbles in a completely different art form, sand art. A multi-disciplinary artist in practice, he weaves unique artworks into the sand, bringing stories to life through the art form. For...
VISUAL ART
Seacoast Online

Carole King’s ‘Tapestry’ weaves way to Sanford Nov. 20

SANFORD, Maine — Come feel the earth move under your feet at the Sanford Performing Arts Center Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m., as Suzanne O. Davis and her band re-create the sound and vibe of a Carole King 1970s concert experience and bring back a beautiful flood of musical memories with every song! Tickets are on sale now.
SANFORD, ME
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West & Drake "Free Larry Hoover" Concert Ticket Prices Shock Fans

From the wording of the announcement, some fans were misled into thinking that Kanye West and Drake's upcoming concert in Los Angeles would be free of charge. Labeled as a "Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert," a number of folks were shocked to find out on Monday that the concert isn't actually free... it's tofree Larry Hoover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
soultracks.com

Another Groove: Cleo Sol Weaves Her Own Tapestry

November 15, 2021 — Welcome to Another Groove, our series dedicated to new music that is neither pure soul nor R&B but which has elements of those genres and may please your ears. This week we feature the track “Don’t Let Me Fall” by Cleo Sol. Sol is a UK-based...
MUSIC
Marin Independent Journal

Review: Mike Mills weaves a joyful, meandering film

It’ll be a sad day for movies the moment Mike Mills stops finding family members to be inspired by. We got “Beginners” because of his father and “20th Century Women” because of his mother. And now, because of his child, we have “C’mon C’mon.”. Though perhaps not as wholly transcendent...
MOVIES

