ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ramblings: Zegras Heating Up, OHL & QMJHL Prospects to Watch

dobberprospects.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to my ramblings, where I’ll be writing down my thoughts on NHL and draft-eligible prospects once a week. I’ll be using the ramblings to keep you posted on the week’s events, and let you in on some questions I ask myself often regarding prospects, amateur scouting and player...

dobberprospects.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Ducks’ Trevor Zegras Is Starting to Heat Up

The Anaheim Ducks have given their fans a lot to be excited about in this early portion of the season. At 10-4-3 by virtue of an active eight-game winning streak, they are a surprise atop the Pacific Division. In the process, there have been plenty of individual accomplishments. Ryan Getzlaf became the franchise points leader, and subsequently the first to score 1,000 points in a Ducks uniform. Troy Terry has gone nuclear with a 15-game point streak, the longest active in the NHL. Perhaps lost in all of the excitement is the team’s top center, Trevor Zegras. The future of the franchise hasn’t been the catalyst for the team’s early success like the Ducks had hoped. Over the last two games, however, Zegras has begun to show up in a big way.
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay’s nine-game point streak ended after Saturday’s loss

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their first loss in regulation in November, thereby ending their nine-game point streak. The Lightning controlled the game throughout the first two periods, but couldn’t prevent the New Jersey Devils’ comeback in the third period, conceding four unanswered goals [Raw Charge]. There is little...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Trevor Zegras
Person
Auston Matthews
Yardbarker

OHL Weekly Wrap Up: Chris Hartsburg, Matvey Petrov & More

An eventful week in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) saw the Erie Otters fire their coach, Matvey Petrov of the North Bay Battalion getting signed by the Edmonton Oilers, the London Knights losing games, and a new leader in the Eastern Conference. There was a little bit of everything for everyone, but if you haven’t been paying attention, we have you covered. Here’s what you may have missed this week.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning's Brayden Point out Sunday after colliding into boards

Per the Tampa Bay Times’ Eduardo A. Encina, Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point isn’t taking pregame warmups and will be absent for Tampa’s game Sunday against the Minnesota Wild. Point collided with the boards during Saturday night’s game versus the New Jersey Devils after he was tripped on a...
NHL
NHL

Nikita Okhotiuk 'More Comfortable' at Pro Game | PROSPECT WATCH

It's difficult to tell speaking with Nikita Okhotiuk if his calm demeanor over the telephone line is simply a personality trait, or a sign of his growing comfort at being a professional hockey player. "We have a good team, good guys (in Utica) and some new, older guys, too," said...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Hockey#Nhl Draft#Ohl#Ohl Qmjhl Prospects#Ducks
dobberprospects.com

Prospect Rambling: Predicting the next Troy Terry

Fantasy hockey GMs are constantly practicing revisionist history. Ask anyone in your league I will bet they will tell you they always knew Jason Robertson was going to be elite, they were just late on the claim that saw the Calder finalist win people leagues and in some cases a keeper. Is there anything sweeter than being the one in your league to be able to say you saw it first and reap the benefits of nabbing a player right before their breakout? In fantasy sports, that’s what it’s all about.
NHL
dobberprospects.com

Standout NHL prospects at the Karjala Cup

I was fortunate to attend the Karjala Cup in Helsinki last week, a men’s tournament on the international level, and there was plenty of future talent on the ice throughout the event. Between players that have already been drafted and players that are expected to be drafted in the next year or two, there were 27 NHL prospects in total, but I tried to concentrate on the most relevant ones. Russia led the way sending 19 NHL prospects to the tournament, the Czech’s sent four, and each of Finland and Sweden sent two. Here are my observations on the NHL hopefuls from the 2021 Karjala Cup:
NHL
dobberprospects.com

Way Too Early 2026 Olympic Roster Predictions – Team Canada & Team USA

Since the National Hockey League and its player association agreed to let their players participate in the 2022 and 2026 Winter Olympics, there has been plenty of speculation about how the world’s best teams will line up in Beijing this winter. There is an abundance of hype surrounding the tournament, given that it will be the first best-on-best international tournament since the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

OHL Weekly Wrap Up: Kirsten Welsh, Trades & More

The last couple of weeks in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) have kept us on our toes. Last week featured a coach getting fired, an NHL contract getting signed by one of the league’s top import players, and some other interesting storylines. This week got off to a strong start with the first-ever female on-ice official in the OHL and a bunch of trades that continued on for the whole week. It was another captivating week on the OHL, and we’ve got you covered if you happened to miss the week that was. Here’s what you need to know.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy