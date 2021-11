The annual Holiday Parade of Lights is back for the Christmas season in Canastota and it'll end with a bang this year. Celebrate Christmas at the Holiday Parade of Lights and winter fireworks. The annual tradition began in Canastota in 2018 when a group of residents got together to host the yearly tradition. "It was so successful with hundreds of people, coming from all over, to enjoy the events during the day and the parade at night," said event coordinator Charlene Barres.

CANASTOTA, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO