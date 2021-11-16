Conserving forested land easier under new program

AREA — Western Foothills Land Trust and The Conservation Fund announce that on October 15, the Western Foothills Land Trust purchased the first of three former Chadbourne Tree Farm tracts from White Pine Forest LLC (a subsidiary of The Conservation Fund). The tract is comprised of three wooded parcels totaling 494 acres in Oxford, near the Webber school house neighborhood. The Western Foothills Land Trust (WFLT) is dedicated to the conservation and protection of native ecosystems, farm and forestlands, watersheds, and scenic landscapes for the benefit of wild and human communities in western Maine. The Trust was founded in 1987, protects 8,500 acres of land by ownership or easement in the greater Oxford Hills, and manages 32 miles of recreational trails on six preserves including Roberts Farm in Norway.

