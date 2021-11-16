Conserving forested land easier under new program

WESTERN MASS. – There is a new, more flexible option for conserving land in the Connecticut River Valley. Landowners may now permanently protect forested acreage, not just farmland, and get local help with the paperwork required by the federal Department of Agriculture. “This particular program is using the main farmland...
A 130-acre forest in southern York County has been preserved by the Lancaster Conservancy. Formerly part of Camp Donegal, the forested tract includes forest and meadows, streams, and waterfalls near Sunnyvale in Lower Chanceford Township. When Mill Creek Falls Retreat, the current owner, put the tract up for sale this...
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced it will start a public comment period to review Greater Sage-Grouse conservation plans. “With federal agencies managing the majority of the bird’s sagebrush habitat, their role in determining the bird’s future is critical,” said Alison Holloran, executive director, Audubon Rockies and vice president, National Audubon Society.
SAULT STE. MARIE — The Chippewa Luce Mackinac Conservation District has announced the opening of its new Conservation Grants Program. For the first time, the conservation district is offering grants to the public for conservation-related projects to be implemented in Chippewa, Luce or Mackinac counties. The Chippewa Luce Mackinac Conservation District is anticipating awarding up to $9,000 to 10 to 15 projects across these counties. Grants will range between $300 to $800 each, but the Chippewa Luce Mackinac Conservation District will consider awards up to $1,200 if funding is available.
The Center for Rural Affairs and the Nebraska Land Trust are offering a free program Tuesday November 23 on-line with the focus conservation easements. Center’s Policy Associate Justin Carter says it’s geared towards beginning farmers and ranchers and starts at 5 pm and runs for one hour. He says CFRA...
Farmers in northern Macoupin County have a new opportunity to address degraded water quality and soil erosion concerns through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. State Conservationist Ivan Dozier announced yesterday that funding is being made available for the Upper Macoupin Creek Watershed using the Regional Conservation Partnership Program through the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Over 1000 acres of crucial habitat on Mt. Ashland will be preserved through a large grant to a nonprofit conservation group. The Pacific Forest Trust has been awarded a $1.1 million state grant by the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board to buy the land. The property connects the Rogue Siskiyou National Forest and the Cascade Siskiyou National Monument. By conserving it, the land can remain a connected habitat for species living in the area.
A study published in the current issue of Solar Energy shows that Connecticut could generate more than a third of the state’s annual electricity consumption with solar canopies built over large, existing parking lots. Connecticut could greatly expand its solar energy capacity without displacing farms and forests, according to a...
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Western New York Land Conservancy announced they purchased a forest in Grand Island and will establish a preserve. A 10.5-acre forest off Staley Road will be established at the Funk Preserve, named after the landowners who sold the property to the conservancy. The property...
A Climate Atlas developed by conservation organizations was launched on Tuesday, and is designed to give policymakers, advocates, and regulators key information about climate, biodiversity, carbon, and other characteristics of public lands in order to help preserve them.
It is fitting that my path to EcoForesters and sustainable forestry began in the birthplace of modern forestry. In 1997, I was drawn to Western North Carolina by the natural beauty and a plentiful supply of native hardwoods. For over 20 years, I was a furniture maker, using local wood and supporting area suppliers. Doing so allowed me to appreciate the forest products supply chain and how it impacts the Western North Carolina economy. I also watched the furniture industry move to China and the slow-moving collapse of the forest products infrastructure.
With the overwhelming majority of duck habitat residing on private lands under the ownership and management of farmers and ranchers, the conservation community’s ability to conserve ducks or any other species is dependent on creating programs that work for farmers and ranchers. Programs that work well within a producers operation create real value for them and their families. I think the Conservation Forage Program is a perfect example of such a program.
Quail Forever is a local Carrollton establishment that aids in conservation and land management around Carroll County and the surrounding area. Quail Forever is a branch from their parent organization Pheasant Forever, the nation’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to upland habitat conservation. Both organizations work to conserve the uplands and grasslands, specifically working with private landowners to conserve wildlife in their backyards.
WINCHESTER, November 10, 2021 – In early 2021, the Southern Region’s first-ever “Roving Forest Management Corps” crew supported trail maintenance and pest treatments on the Daniel Boone National Forest. Living up to their roving nature, the small four-person pilot group also worked on forestry management projects on public lands in North Carolina and Tennessee during their five-month service. With the pilot’s success, the Forest Service is actively recruiting members for next year’s team.
AREA — Western Foothills Land Trust and The Conservation Fund announce that on October 15, the Western Foothills Land Trust purchased the first of three former Chadbourne Tree Farm tracts from White Pine Forest LLC (a subsidiary of The Conservation Fund). The tract is comprised of three wooded parcels totaling 494 acres in Oxford, near the Webber school house neighborhood. The Western Foothills Land Trust (WFLT) is dedicated to the conservation and protection of native ecosystems, farm and forestlands, watersheds, and scenic landscapes for the benefit of wild and human communities in western Maine. The Trust was founded in 1987, protects 8,500 acres of land by ownership or easement in the greater Oxford Hills, and manages 32 miles of recreational trails on six preserves including Roberts Farm in Norway.
Hundreds of years ago, the area that would become Indiana was a 23.2 million acre expanse of woodlands, grasslands and wetlands, a veritable haven for thousands of plant and animal species. Today, developed Indiana is much different, a network of towns and cities sprinkled liberally across farmland that has been...
Indianapolis, IN, October 29, 2021– USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) State Conservationist Jerry Raynor announced today that Indiana is now accepting applications for enrollment in the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), the nation’s largest conservation program. While applications are accepted year-round, interested producers should submit applications to their local NRCS office by January 28 to be considered for this funding period.
The Warren County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday night passed a resolution to enter an agreement with the Land Conservancy of New Jersey to identify farms that might be eligible for preservation. Passed by a 2-0 vote, with Commissioner Lori Ciesla absent, the resolution notes that the Warren County Department...
The Food Systems, Land Use, and Restoration (FOLUR) Impact Program, which aims to align landowners and governments with the private sector to transform the global food system, announced a plan to launch projects across 27 countries at COP 26 on Saturday. “Food systems may be the biggest challenge in terms...
