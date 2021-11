President Joe Biden was finally able to sign the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill on Nov. 15 that had been held up for months due to haggling and maneuvering by members of his own party in Congress. One of those Democrats was U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern of Worcester, who joined 214 other Democrats and 13 Republican House members in voting for the measure on Friday, Nov. 5. The bill had passed the Senate in August, with 50 Democrats and 19 Republicans voting in favor.

