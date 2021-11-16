Another Park life taken by COVID-19; county's pandemic death toll increases to 51 residents

COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations, and those in intensive care have increased in the last week, with Washington County amassing 60 deaths. While Washington County saw no increase in deaths from approximately mid-May to mid-August, there has been practically one new death for each week since then. The weekly full update of Iowa’s coronavirus dashboard shows nearly 100 new deaths were confirmed Wednesday, which occurred between September 15th and November 5th. The total is now 7,166. The CDC recently approved the use of booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The groups that are eligible for the booster shot six months after their initial series are those 65 years and older, and those 18 years and older who reside in long term care settings, have underlying medical conditions, and work or live in high-risk settings. J&J does not have eligibility criteria.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO