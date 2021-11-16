ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Another Park life taken by COVID-19; county's pandemic death toll increases to 51 residents

By Lindsay Morey
stonyplainreporter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne more Sherwood Park family is grieving as another Park succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. As reported by Alberta Health, Sherwood Park’s 43rd death was recorded on Nov. 15. That follows more than three weeks without a death reported in...

www.stonyplainreporter.com

Q2 News

Yellowstone County COVID death toll rises to 434

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Yellowstone County rose to 434 since the start of the pandemic, including 17 so far in November. RiverStone Health reported Thursday that a Yellowstone County woman in her 70s died Wednesday at a Billings hospital. She was unvaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
stonyplainreporter.com

COVID-19: Case numbers plateau, Hinshaw wary of flu season

Local cases numbers of the coronavirus have reached a plateau, as the fourth wave comes to a close. As of Tuesday, Nov. 16 there are 31 cases of the virus in Fort Saskatchewan. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Nearby,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota's pandemic death toll rises by 8; test positivity rate increasing

The North Dakota Health Department on Tuesday reported 780 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more coronavirus-related deaths. The newly confirmed cases on the state's virus dashboard were from 8,156 tests handled Monday, and state officials calculated a positivity rate of 10.11%. The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate rose to 7.34% -- the highest reported rate in nearly a month. The state target is less than 5%.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
informnny.com

Jefferson County COVID-19 positivity rate, death toll continue to rise

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID infection rate in Jefferson County continued to rise on Friday reaching 7.7%, as two more residents died from the virus. This was confirmed in a daily COVID report from Jefferson County officials on Friday. This increase in the positivity rate came as 161 more residents tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday and Friday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
kciiradio.com

Washington County COVID Deaths Increasing Steadily this Fall

COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations, and those in intensive care have increased in the last week, with Washington County amassing 60 deaths. While Washington County saw no increase in deaths from approximately mid-May to mid-August, there has been practically one new death for each week since then. The weekly full update of Iowa’s coronavirus dashboard shows nearly 100 new deaths were confirmed Wednesday, which occurred between September 15th and November 5th. The total is now 7,166. The CDC recently approved the use of booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The groups that are eligible for the booster shot six months after their initial series are those 65 years and older, and those 18 years and older who reside in long term care settings, have underlying medical conditions, and work or live in high-risk settings. J&J does not have eligibility criteria.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Weekly Update: Lewis County COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations and Deaths Increase Amid Broader Decline in Transmission

Lewis County Public Health Director J.P. Anderson updated county commissioners on the state of COVID-19 in the county during a Board of Health meeting Monday. While Washington’s delta variant case numbers are not dropping the way health officials across the state had hoped, Anderson said, they do seem to be decreasing.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Resident Deaths Attributed to COVID-19

On Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Health confirmed the deaths of two Sheridan County residents attributed to COVID-19. • An older adult Sheridan County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
informnny.com

Another Jefferson County resident dies from COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — According to a daily COVID-19 report from Jefferson County officials on Tuesday, there has been another death due to the virus bringing the total to 118. The report also confirmed 86 new COVID cases on Tuesday which kept the positivity rate at 7.2%. Additionally, there...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wnctimes.com

Buncombe County COVID-19 Update: Cases Increase

Buncombe County COVID Trends Show No Major Change- Vaccination Remains Critical to Keep Moving in Favorable Direction. Buncombe County saw the COVID-19 case rate increase from 107 last week to 113 per 100,000 this week. The percent positivity has remained fairly constant for several days and is now at 4.4%, which is a decrease from 4.7% last week. It is likely that these trends will continue to go up and down with some plateauing as we continue the slow decline in transmission.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
wrrnetwork.com

Covid Death Toll Rises again in Fremont & Hot Springs counties

The local death toll related to Covid-19 infections has risen again according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Three Fremont County residents and one from Hot Springs County are the latest victims of the virus. That brings the death toll to 138 residents of Fremont County and 10 residents of Hot Springs County. Washakie County has recorded a total of 35 deaths from the virus.
HOT SPRINGS COUNTY, WY
fox5ny.com

FDA panel member opposed to COVID booster for all explains why

NEW YORK - The Food and Drug Administration, which approved the use of boosters for COVID-19 by two drug manufacturers Friday, bypassed the recommendation of an advisory committee. The group was opposed to the booster for all adults in the United States. A member of that committee, Dr. Paul Offit,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bismarck Tribune

COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in North Dakota, but pandemic death toll rises again

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota dropped on Wednesday, but active cases rose and state health officials reported eight more virus-related deaths for the second day in a row, further raising November's rapidly growing total. The Health Department's coronavirus dashboard showed 630 newly confirmed virus cases, and the 14-day rolling average...
BISMARCK, ND
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen

COVID-19 infects another 37 local residents

The coronavirus continues to spread in Hardin County, locking into a steady rate after falling from a surge earlier this fall. While transmission is down from where it was in September and early October, it’s still high enough that government health officials recommend everyone wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA

