Home Instead

The Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting last month for The Senior Care Place, an adult day health care facility, located at 107A Commons Drive, Mooresville. Prior to the ceremony, tours were conducted throughout the facility by Helen Richardson-Davis, executive director, who pointed out the various areas including a treatment room where seniors can received therapy, a relaxation room to help relieve times of stress complete with fish tank and record player, a room with a small putting green, a waiting area with massage chairs and the dining area, called The Porch.
