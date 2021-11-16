ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retired Federal Judge David Bernthal 11-16-21

 7 days ago

The News-Gazette

Letter to the Editor | Another bad vote from Davis

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis voted against holding Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress. Davis’ vote proves his allegiance to the Republican Party is stronger than his allegiance to the law and the Illinois citizens he represents. I use the “Contact Me” feature of Davis’ website to solicit his opinion or...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

'I Can't Afford a Big Frontal Attack on the President,' Mitch McConnell Confided

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Monday, November 23, Attorney General William Barr met with President Trump in the Oval Office, the first time the two had met or even spoken since mid-October. He had been one of Trump's most loyal cabinet members and an unquestioned conservative.
POTUS
Steve Bannon
The Independent

Ted Cruz gets shut down live on air over bogus election fraud claims

Republican senator Ted Cruz has been challenged live on air after arguing that the 2020 US election results could have been overturned.CBS TV news host Margaret Brennan questioned the Republican senator on his party’s attempts to fuel questions over the authenticity of the presidential election results in the programme “Face The Nation” on Sunday.Ms Brennan said Mr Cruz had “detailed conversations” with former president Donald Trump during the time when the 6 January riots at the Capitol building broke out, citing the book Peril written by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.“You knew there was no congressional authority to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

On executive privilege, Mark Meadows has just about everything wrong

Peter Keisler served as assistant attorney general and acting attorney general during the George W. Bush administration. Stuart Gerson served as assistant attorney general during the George H.W. Bush administration and acting attorney general during the Clinton administration. Alan Raul served as ​​associate counsel to President Ronald Reagan, representing the White House during the Iran-contra investigations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The news about Trump’s potential legal troubles reminds us why we need BBB

As President Biden and Democrats continue pushing for passage of the Build Back Better bill, one of their biggest goals is to show — both with the services it funds and the ways it pays for them — that government can work. And a key part of “working” is to make our system more fair.
POTUS
fox40jackson.com

Biden Dept. of Interior moves to remove 'derogatory' names from federal lands

The Biden administration has begun the process of replacing the names of some of the nation’s federal lands that have been deemed “derogatory.”. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced in a press release Friday that her department has formally established a “process to review and replace” derogatory names such as “squaw” from federal usage.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

Trump Backs Cox’s Bid For GOP Nomination In Maryland Governor’s Race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former president Donald Trump has endorsed Maryland Del. Daniel Cox’s bid for the Republican nomination for governor. The Washington Post reports Trump’s endorsement Monday described Cox as a “tough lawyer and smart businessman” who fought “the Rigged Presidential Election every step of the way.” In addition to fighting 2020 presidential election results certification, Cox sued Republican Gov. Larry Hogan over stay-at-home orders. Trump said Cox’s opponent Kelly Schulz, was “handpicked” by Hogan, and called him a “RINO.” Hogan tweeted that he’d “prefer endorsements from people who didn’t lose Maryland by 33 points.” Dirk Haire, the head of the state Republican Party, said the race would come down to how well Schulz, Cox and Robin Ficker lay out their visions. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MARYLAND STATE

