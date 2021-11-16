SportsTalk Hour 1 || 11-16-21

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
Schools are not waiting until the season ends to fire their head football coach. We’ve seen several get the boot already in the last few weeks. Troy’s Chip Lindsey is the latest coach to get canned. Lindsey has been let go with one game left on the schedule, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
Scott Frost’s 2021 Nebraska Cornhuskers might be the greatest 3-8 team in the history of college football. That’s not saying much, of course, but it could spark some reason for optimism heading into the 2022 season. On Saturday, Nebraska lost another close one, falling to Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium...
On Saturday afternoon, the college football world finally received some welcomed news about former NFL star Deion Sanders. Over the past few weeks, Sanders has been away from the sideline. The Jackson State head coach has missed a month of football as he recovers from complications after his foot surgery.
When Michael Marchese (above) decided to come back for a fifth season, he wasn’t sure what role he’d have. A former walk-on who played safety and linebacker under Lovie Smith, Marchese moved to tight end during spring ball and has now found himself at fullback. He also earned himself a scholarship. Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with his twin, Henry, and No. 18 Iowa, N-G contributor Gavin Good caught up with the Vernon Hills native:
Among the seven men and two women who have preceded him, only one person has served in the role as Illini ticket director longer than Jason Heggemeyer. Now in his 17th year with Illinois athletics and celebrating his 47th birthday on Sunday, Heggemeyer is a native of Sterling Heights, Mich. He admits to growing up as a fan of the Michigan Wolverines. The graduate of Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Mich., first joined the Broncos’ athletic staff as an undergraduate accounting major, then received his first experience in the ticket office while pursuing his M.B.A. degree.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Somewhere in Champaign County, Illinois football coach Bret Bielema watched his team play his alma mater Saturday afternoon. We will hopefully get details about the experience later from the first-year leader, who had to miss Saturday’s game after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. Maybe during his Monday Zoom call.
Brad Underwood isn't unaccustomed to interviews. It's a regular part of his job. Even more so...
Bret Bielema joked this week that his positive COVID-19 test and subsequent isolation meant he took himself out of any pregame narratives surrounding what would have been his return to his alma mater Saturday at Iowa. Because he understood there would be questions given his time as a player and...
TOLONO — The celebration could start before the final seconds ticked off the Hicks Field scoreboard. And boy, what a party it'll be in southern Champaign County tonight. Unity football is going back to the Class 3A state championship game, with the Rockets rallying for a 28-21 win against Mt. Carmel on Saturday afternoon in a state semifinal game, relying on its defense to make critical plays and for a run game to get going in the fourth quarter.
Illinois (2-1) StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown. G Andre Curbelo So. 6-1 9.5 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 17.5 Wellington, Fla. F Jacob Grandison Gr. 6-6 15.0 Oakland, Calif. F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 14.3 Sacramento, Calif. C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 17.5 Kingston, Jamaica.
Nothing that hasn’t happened before for Illinois this season. The Illini probably made enough plays on the defensive side of the ball — forcing Iowa into field goal after field goal, Kerby Joseph hauling in an interception — but the offense didn’t provide the complement. A series of ineffective three-and-outs following a strong start ground Illinois to a halt and allowed Iowa to fend off a potential upset attempt.
TOLONO — The cold and snowy weather stands out in the mind of Grant Albaugh when he thinks back to the last state semifinal football game he was so intimately involved in. Of course, he didn’t play during the 2015 Class 5A state semifinal game involving Champaign Central and Lincoln-Way West at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign. He was in sixth grade, after all.
(2) Mt. Carmel Golden Aces (12-0) at (1) Unity Rockets (12-0), Michael Brewer (35-12 in five seasons at Mt. Carmel); Scott Hamilton (261-64 in 28 seasons at Unity). Mt. Carmel defeated (15) St. Joseph-Ogden 46-14, (7) Carlinville 54-7 and (3) Benton 30-14; Unity defeated (16) Newton 46-6, (8) Paxton-Buckley-Loda 21-14 and (4) Williamsville 28-7.
It’s not easy to win an IHSA state championship. This is as true in volleyball as in any other venture. Far more programs have never captured such hardware than have won any number of first-place trophies. Heading into the fall 2021 volleyball season, 23 teams had won multiple state titles....
TUSCOLA — Resentment could pop up among members of the Tuscola boys’ basketball team. That’s not how the Warriors operate around Jalen Quinn, their Division I centerpiece and a player who gives them real hope of a possible deep postseason run well into March. “They’ve all got a pretty good...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Parkland College's powerhouse volleyball program celebrated another national championship late Saturday night — and possibly into Sunday morning — after defeating Cowley (Kan.) Community College 25-20, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17 at Alliant Energy Powerhouse Arena. Seven months ago, the Cobras left the venue dejected and upset after...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The scouting report first-year Cincinnati coach Wes Miller had to piece together ahead of Monday’s Hall of Fame Classic showdown with Illinois featured a unique challenge that Jackson State’s Wayne Brent, Arkansas State’s Mike Balado and Marquette’s Shaka Smart didn’t have to deal with in the last two weeks.
