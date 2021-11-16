SportsTalk Hour 1 || 11-16-21

Among the seven men and two women who have preceded him, only one person has served in the role as Illini ticket director longer than Jason Heggemeyer. Now in his 17th year with Illinois athletics and celebrating his 47th birthday on Sunday, Heggemeyer is a native of Sterling Heights, Mich. He admits to growing up as a fan of the Michigan Wolverines. The graduate of Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Mich., first joined the Broncos’ athletic staff as an undergraduate accounting major, then received his first experience in the ticket office while pursuing his M.B.A. degree.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO