ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Armed Forces confirms more than 300 rescued from Agassiz area landslides, floods

By Adam Louis
thefreepress.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royal Canadian Air Force has confirmed they have rescued 311 people, 26 dogs and a cat from the stretch of Lougheed Highway where hundreds were stranded due to landslides and flooding. __________________. Residents and travellers in Agassiz-Harrison woke up to sunny skies – and plenty of work cut...

www.thefreepress.ca

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Canada launches helicopter rescue mission for hundreds buried in their cars in ‘harrowing’ landslides

Authorities in Canada’s British Columbia province have sent helicopters on multiple missions to rescue hundreds of people trapped in their cars after heavy rains triggered landslides. About 275 people, including 50 children, in more than 100 vehicles have been trapped on a highway near the mountain town of Agassiz since Sunday evening, according to city and rescue authorities. Rescuers have been making several rounds of the affected highway with Canadian forces cormorant helicopters, bringing people from the cars to a nearby reception area. “The situation is dynamic ... it is very difficult weather,” provincial public safety minister Mike Farnworth told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXL

Residents of RV Park Near Tillamook Rescued From Flooding

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — An RV park along Neskowin Creek off Highway 101 near Tillamook was evacuated on Friday morning due to flooding. The Coast Guard was called in and sent two helicopter crews to help with rescues. They rescued a dozen people and three dogs. Eight others were rescued by local authorities.
TILLAMOOK, OR
whidbeylocal.com

Whidbey SAR Conducts Rescues from Skagit River Area

NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. – A Search and Rescue (SAR) team from Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island rescued three people caught in flood waters during a wind and rain storm impacting large swaths of Western Wash. November 15, 2021. The SAR crew was originally notified about a...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landslides#Armed Forces#Infrastructure#Water Supply#Accident#Canada Task Force 1#The Ag Hall
Newport News-Times

Heavy rain causing flooding and landslides in north county

Update: As of 3:20 p.m. two additional Lincoln County roads were closed due to flooding. The East Devils Lake Road and Hill Road junction east of the Lincoln City Outlet mall area and South Drift Creek Road at milepost 1.5 to 1.8 east of Cutler City area will remain closed until water subsides enough for reassessment.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
The Skanner News

Continuing Rain Raises Flooding, Landslide Risk in WA, OR

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Flood warnings were in place Friday for several rivers in western Washington as well as parts of Oregon as heavy rains continued in the Pacific Northwest. Advisories were issued for the Skokomish River at Potlatch, the Tolt River above Carnation, the Snoqualmie River near Snoqualmie Falls,...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Jet skis and boats used to rescue cows from British Columbia floods

Farmers and locals helped to rescue roughly 50 stranded cattle from a farm in British Columbia after heavy rains caused chaos and destruction in the Canadian province. Widespread flooding and landslides have closed roads and cut transport links across the region, with one person confirmed dead in the disaster. In...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Sacramento

Human Remains Found With Burned Vehicle In Grass Valley; Suspicious Death Investigation Underway

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after human remains were found with a burned-out car in Grass Valley over the weekend. Sunday morning, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says, they got a report about a burned vehicle off the 12000 block of Amber Street. Deputies responded to the scene and found the vehicle in a grassy area off the road. Deputies say human remains were located with the vehicle. The scene was then locked down by deputies and several other agencies – including the California Department of Justice, California Highway Patrol, Cal Fire, and anthropologists from Chico State – responded to help investigate. Exactly what started the fire is unclear at this point. The identity of the person found dead is also unknown. No other details about the case are being released at this point, but detectives say it’s being investigated as a suspicious death.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
KOMO News

Bellingham forced to shut down much area, all schools as flooding slams city

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – School and much more has been canceled throughout Bellingham. Bellingham Public Schools said it would close campuses as flooding threats take over the area. This came after a proclamation of emergency was declared across Whatcom County. Meanwhile, the City of Bellingham says its crews have been working...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whdh.com

Rescue crews free man’s arm from pullout bed in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Newton Fire Department said they responded to a unique call Monday. Firefighters helped rescue a man whose arm got stuck in a pullout bed while he was home alone, fire officials said. The rescue crew used several bandsaw tools to carefully free the man’s arm.
NEWTON, MA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Traffic Crash with Critical Injuries on St. Charles Parkway

On November 21 at 3:37 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of St. Charles Parkway and St. Ignatius Drive for the report of a motor vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a vehicle was making a left turn from St. Ignatius Drive onto St. Charles Parkway when, for unknown reasons, he failed […] The post Traffic Crash with Critical Injuries on St. Charles Parkway appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SAINT CHARLES, MD
industryglobalnews24.com

Canadian military joins rescue operations in flood-devastated areas

The Canadian Armed Forces have deployed hundreds of troops, a Hercules transport aircraft and several search helicopters in the flood affected region, while thousands more are kept on standby. Highlights. Canadian Armed Forces deploy hundreds of troops for rescue operations. Around 1,000 travelers stranded because of mudslides. Canada's military has...
WORLD
TODAY.com

Woman rescues tiny kitten during flood and works to save more

A flash flood was raging this May when Lori Dover heard a kitten crying. The 39-year-old resident of Lake Charles, Louisiana, had been feeding abandoned and feral cats in a gully behind a Walmart — something she’d done every day for two years — when the mews reached her ears.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
The Weather Channel

Washington State, British Columbia Devastated by Flooding, Landslides

Homes and farms were still underwater Wednesday. Several major roadways were damaged. Rail service was cut off to Canada's largest port. At least one person was killed. The rain has stopped in Washington State and British Columbia but the devastation from catastrophic flooding and deadly landslides is still being realized.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy