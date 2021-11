To say that November has not been a very good month for huge AAA publishers would be an understatement; Activision Blizzard is still deeply entrenched in controversies, Rockstar Games has been called out for their buggy launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition across all platforms, and Electronic Arts and DICE themselves are now facing the pushback from a buggy launch of their own. Despite a middling score on Metacritic, Battlefield 2042 is now one of Steam’s worst rated games of all-time, breaking the bottom ten of the veritable Hall of Shame on Steam 250.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 HOURS AGO