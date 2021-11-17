ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Breaking down Luke Walton’s hot seat, and how the Kings can improve from here with Jerry Reynolds

By Tony Xypteras
kingsherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur old pal Drama is back in Sacramento following a report from Sam Amick and Shams Charania in The Athletic detailing Luke Walton's future as head coach of the Kings, and it sounds like his tenure could be coming to an end sooner than anticipated. Jerry Reynolds, Will Griffith, and Tony...

kingsherald.com

