Moving the Network to the Cloud: the Cloud Central Office Revolution and its Implications for the Optical Layer

By M. Ruffini, F. Slyne
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

SDN and NFV have recently changed the way we operate networks. By decoupling control and data plane operations and virtualising their components, they have opened up new frontiers towards reducing network ownership costs and improving usability and efficiency. Recently, their applicability has moved towards public telecommunications networks, with concepts such as...

aithority.com

EnGenius Harnesses Latest Cloud Security Technology To Protect Enterprise Networks From Rogue Devices And Data Threats

New EnGenius Cloud security access points identify and neutralize threats 24/7 using dedicated scanning radio technology without sacrificing performance. EnGenius Technologies Inc., a worldwide manufacturer of future-proof enterprise networking solutions, introduced two brand new cloud-managed Wi-Fi 6 security access points, the ECW230S and ECW220S with the EnGenius AirGuard™ system. As...
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

ForgeRock Unlocks Path to Passwordless for Hybrid Enterprises Moving to the Cloud

ForgeRock, a global leader in digital identity, announced new features to ForgeRock Identity Cloud to help enterprises overcome the barriers caused by passwords when moving to the cloud with Pass-Through Authentication and Just-in-Time Migration. Top AiThority.com Insights: Zscaler Extends Fast, Seamless Digital Experience Monitoring to Unified Collaboration Applications. These new...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

OpenText Extends Leadership in Global Digital Commerce with Business Network Cloud

OpenText™ is adding new capabilities to the market-leading OpenText™ Business Network Cloud as part of the Cloud Editions (CE) 21.4 launch at OpenText World. The Business Network Cloud empowers companies to digitize their supply chain. Companies connect once and are integrated into the largest trading partner network in the world, with more than one million trading partners available through the unified Trading Grid platform. Recognized recently as a Leader in the IDC Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Collaboration Network, OpenText delivers a complete platform to connect people, systems, and things across the entire digital business ecosystem.
ECONOMY
MIT Technology Review

Moving to the cloud is more than an IT Project for JG Summit

Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to cloud clarity." We hope you enjoy this article. Carlos “Caloi” Santos, vice president, Corporate Services and chief information officer of JG Summit Holdings, Inc., a Philippine-based conglomerate, explains how he used risk planning and C-suite teamwork to move JG Summit smoothly to the cloud.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Architecture#Central Office#Mobile#Sdn#Nfv#Roadm
helpnetsecurity.com

As the move to the cloud accelerates, data privacy and security remain critical

Organizations are increasingly adopting multiple cloud technologies to keep up with the scale, speed, and use cases required by modern data teams. 65% of respondents characterized their company as either 100% cloud-based or primarily cloud-based, indicating a large market need for automated cloud data access control. Additionally, 81% of organizations expect to be fully or primarily cloud-based within the next 24 months, an increase from 71% in last year’s survey and a sign that cloud adoption is accelerating.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

TidalScale Announces Availability of its Software-Defined Server Technology on IBM Cloud

TidalScale announced the availability of its software-defined server technology on IBM Cloud, designed to enable customers to create and deploy servers of virtually any size in just minutes, offering agility and performance all while addressing costs and long-term commitments. In today’s digital economy, data has become a valuable asset for...
COMPUTERS
threatpost.com

Critical Citrix DDoS Bug Shuts Down Network, Cloud App Access

The distributed computing vendor patched the flaw, affecting Citrix ADC and Gateway, along with another flaw impacting availability for SD-WAN appliances. A critical security bug in the Citrix Application Delivery Controller (ADC) and Citrix Gateway could allow cyberattackers to crash entire corporate networks without needing to authenticate. The two affected...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Samsung Securities Lays Foundation for Digital Innovation With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure; Moves Derivatives Analytics Business to the Cloud

Reduces Cost and Risk, and Delivers Customer-Oriented Service Enhancements. Secures the Flexibility and High Performance Needed for Key Analytics Services in the Public Cloud Using OCI. Samsung Securities, Korea’s leading financial investment company, has selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to underpin its digital innovation strategy as the company looks to...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

MetTel Launches Global Cloud Network to Deliver SASE Managed Services to Safeguard Network Data in the Borderless Enterprise

MetTel, an IT communications and digital transformation leader, announced the launch of its global cloud network designed to extend its secure networking services purpose-built for the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). MetTel will make the enterprise transition to SASE easy by delivering its MetTel SASE solutions through the same fully managed service to which its clients are accustomed.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

MetTel launches global cloud network to extend its secure networking services

MetTel launched its global cloud network designed to extend its secure networking services purpose-built for the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). MetTel will make the enterprise transition to SASE easy by delivering its MetTel SASE solutions through the same fully managed service to which its clients are accustomed. MetTel will...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Lacework acquires Soluble to strengthen its data-driven cloud security platform

Lacework announced the acquisition of Soluble, a scalable cloud infrastructure management company. The Infrastructure as Code (IaC) remediation capabilities Soluble provides, in addition to several new updates to the Lacework platform announced, combine to help organizations integrate security practices into their software delivery workflows, further extending the value of the platform to customers.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

The Evolution Towards the Right Network Cloud Featured

Network cloud has been gaining considerable momentum in the industry, both by service providers and cloud providers. The benefits it brings are well understood, and include significant cost savings, leading to a more sustainable and profitable business plan for operators; optimal scalability, allowing networks to flexibly and efficiently overcome the never-ending surge in capacity demand; and software-paced innovation, which allows for the rapid introduction and application of new services, resulting in new revenue streams and improved competitiveness.
COMPUTERS
biometricupdate.com

ForgeRock updates passwordless identity cloud offering, welcomes Aculab to Trust Network

ForgeRock has updated its Identity Cloud offering with new features designed to facilitate enterprises’ transition from legacy to passwordless cloud solutions. The first innovation is called Pass-Through Authentication (PTA), which enables customers who want to move to the cloud to retain their passwords on-site while switching to passwordless for cloud applications.
BUSINESS
The Daily

Why Cloud Hosting Is A Smart Move For Your Schoolwork

For students today, there is 1uite a lot of attention to detail and overall emphasis surrounding not only what really works for the space but also what is going to be most effective for individual students because as we all know, a learning approach for a particular student can be entirely ineffective for another. As such, it is genuinely so overwhelming and so important that students are able to really be able to build on their own approach and understanding to be able to create the most successful experience with higher education for themselves. What works fantastic at any given time can be ineffective in the next and so it is important to not only find it works but to be actively and consistently trying to figure out better ways.
EDUCATION
arxiv.org

SequentialPointNet: A strong parallelized point cloud sequence network for 3D action recognition

Point cloud sequences of 3D human actions exhibit unordered intra-frame spatial information and ordered interframe temporal information. In order to capture the spatiotemporal structures of the point cloud sequences, cross-frame spatio-temporal local neighborhoods around the centroids are usually constructed. However, the computationally expensive construction procedure of spatio-temporal local neighborhoods severely limits the parallelism of models. Moreover, it is unreasonable to treat spatial and temporal information equally in spatio-temporal local learning, because human actions are complicated along the spatial dimensions and simple along the temporal dimension. In this paper, to avoid spatio-temporal local encoding, we propose a strong parallelized point cloud sequence network referred to as SequentialPointNet for 3D action recognition. SequentialPointNet is composed of two serial modules, i.e., an intra-frame appearance encoding module and an inter-frame motion encoding module. For modeling the strong spatial structures of human actions, each point cloud frame is processed in parallel in the intra-frame appearance encoding module and the feature vector of each frame is output to form a feature vector sequence that characterizes static appearance changes along the temporal dimension. For modeling the weak temporal changes of human actions, in the inter-frame motion encoding module, the temporal position encoding and the hierarchical pyramid pooling strategy are implemented on the feature vector sequence. In addition, in order to better explore spatio-temporal content, multiple level features of human movements are aggregated before performing the end-to-end 3D action recognition. Extensive experiments conducted on three public datasets show that SequentialPointNet outperforms stateof-the-art approaches.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

5 Reasons to try vRealize Network Insight Cloud

A lot of innovation has been built into vRealize Network Insight Cloud this past year to help improve application performance and network visibility across VMware Cloud with existing infrastructure. This innovation was designed for customers looking for scalable modern network monitoring and analytics for their infrastructure. Now is a great time to start the 30-day free SaaS trial.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

HyperNAT: Scaling Up Network AddressTranslation with SmartNICs for Clouds

Network address translation (NAT) is a basic functionality in cloud gateways. With the increasing traffic volume and number of flows introduced by the cloud tenants, the NAT gateway needs to be implemented on a cluster of servers. We propose to scale up the gateway servers, which could reduce the number of servers so as to reduce the capital expense and operation expense. We design HyperNAT, which leverages smartNICs to improve the server's processing capacity. In HyperNAT, the NAT functionality is distributed on multiple NICs, and the flow space is divided and assigned accordingly. HyperNAT overcomes the challenge that the packets in two directions of one connection need to be processed by the same NAT rule (named two-direction consistency, TDC) by cloning the rule to both data paths of the two directions. Our implementation and evaluation of HyperNAT show that HyperNAT could scale up cloud gateway effectively with low overhead.
SOFTWARE
Bisnow

Office REITs See Financials, Fundamentals Improving Under Hybrid Work Cloud

Office leasing and occupancy is up, but existential uncertainty looms over the market amid the pandemic-induced work-from-home revolution. In quarterly earnings calls in recent weeks, publicly traded office landlords touted indicators of a recovering market and brushed off questions about the long-term implications that fully remote and hybrid work will be fixtures of the future office conversation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
securityboulevard.com

Palo Alto Networks Extends Cloud Security Portfolio

At its online Ignite ’21 conference, Palo Alto Networks today unfurled the Prisma Cloud 3.0 security platform that adds tools for securing cloud infrastructure along with an agentless option for securing applications. At the same time, the company revamped its cloud access security broker (CASB) that now automatically secures thousands...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Abiquo 5.4 Introduces Support For Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Firewall Policies Into The Existing Google Cloud Platform Integration And Advanced Networking Tools, Reducing Complexity And Bringing Companies The Ability To Gain Control Over Public Cloud Resources

Abiquo, the leading Hybrid and MultiCloud Management Provider, launches its latest version, Abiquo 5.4, delivering a wide group of new enhancements and features to help companies reduce the complexity of managing their hybrid cloud resources. Top AiThority.com Insights: “Bitcoin Has No Intrinsic Value”. Then What Gives Bitcoin Value?. Abiquo 5.4...
SOFTWARE

