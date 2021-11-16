ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Pedestrian Struck, Killed On Route 46

By Jerry DeMarco
 5 days ago
A 43-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday evening on Route 46 outside Teterboro Airport, authorities said.

The victim was struck on a dark stretch of road on the highway's eastbound side near Fred Wehran Drive shortly before 5:30 p.m., responders said.

CPR was conducted as he was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in traumatic arrest with a severe head injury, they said.

The driver remained at the scene, witnesses said.

Moonachie, Little Ferry and South Hackensack police were among the responders, along with MICCOM EMS and ALS.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was summoned, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

