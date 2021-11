Netflix is working on live-action adaptations of beloved franchises like Cowboy Bebop, One Piece, and Yu Yu Hakusho, but one of the biggest series that will be hitting the streaming service in the future is Avatar The Last Airbender. With the main quartet of the cast being announced, the actress that will be portraying Katara, Kiawentiio, recently took to Instagram to share with fans her first day on set, getting ready to step into the shoes of the water bender that became one of the fan-favorite heroines of the series and one of the most powerful benders in the world.

