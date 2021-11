In 2020, the world went a full year without a single Marvel Studios project for the first time since 2009. To make up for it, and then some, Marvel has come roaring back with nine titles currently announced to premiere in theaters and on Disney Plus in 2021. Seven of those titles have already premiered this year, starting with “WandaVision,” which earned 23 Emmy nominations, including for stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn, and for best limited series — the first Emmys nods ever earned by Marvel Studios. (The show ultimately won three Emmys.)

