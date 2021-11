Daytona Beach, FL - The Council on Aging (COA) of Volusia County has been helping and providing care for seniors in our community for over 50 years. When COVID-19 hit in 2020, even more people were in need of their services. Penny Young-Carrasqullo is the COA's Chief Development Officer. She said that they are trying to raise money to fund the Meals on Wheels program with the 2021 $100K Meals Match Challenge. "What we're striving to do is raise $100,000 by the end of the year. When we do that, it will allow us to pull down an equal amount of money from state and federal funding sources." She said that your $10 donation will mean a total of $20 to pay for meals.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO