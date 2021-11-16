Is This You? I’m never bored thinking about my ironing board

It's been a busy couple of weeks for me, and I haven't really had time to think about Destiny 2, much less play it. This week, I played an inordinate amount of Battlefield to complete GameSpot's Battlefield 2042 review. Well, I say complete, but it's a review-in-progress, which means there's more playing to be done. Immediately before that, it was the same story, but for the Call of Duty: Vanguard review. Plus, we're nearing our annual game of the year deliberations, which means it's a sprint to play all the cool things I haven't played yet. (Check out Inscryption, y'all. Then read my thing about what's going on in Inscryption's story.)

