Mom Sparks Debate After Sharing She Doesn’t Allow Her Teenage Sons To Sleep In
12tomatoes.com
4 days ago
Sleep is so important for us, and often times as adults we don’t get enough of it. But then there is the opposite effect, like when we’re teenagers and we get too much sleep. I’m sure some of us remember our high school and early college days when we could easily...
A bridge who has stopped her sister’s support dog from attending her pet-free wedding has sparked debate on Reddit . User These-Rabbit9624 took the notorious ‘Am I The A**hole’ subreddit to seek a further opinion on whether the decision she had made was the correct one. She explained that she...
A woman whose fiancé expects her to cook Thanksgiving dinner for more than 20 of his relatives has taken to Reddit to vent.She said that over the past four years she has been “single-handedly” cooking and hosting Thanksgiving for his massive family, but she doesn’t want to this year as she hasn’t been well and has never been thanked for her efforts over the previous years.Since telling her fiancé, he hasn’t spoken to her.Posting on the Am I The A**hole subreddit, she explained that she typically hosts his family for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, while her partner typically just...
Cherie Garcia managed to score some major mom points from her response to her child's creative—yet slightly flawed—coming out letter. Using colorful cut-out letters, Garcia's son Crow made a short letter coming out as transgender, which looked something like a ransom note. The message was meant to be: Congratulations! You are now the proud owner of your very own son.
Report card day can bring out all sorts of feelings in kids and parents—pride, joy, concern, and maybe some disappointment. But one mother also experienced confusion and anger when her son brought home his report card. The mom looked to fellow Redditors for advice on how to handle the situation,...
A woman has described the bizarre moment someone she went on a date with asked her to pay him back when she turned down a second date. Posting on Twitter, the woman named Lauren shared screenshots detailing how her date tried to get £3.50 back for a coffee they had after she said she didn’t want to meet again. She said the incident happened six years ago.
My husband and I had a four-wheel drive pickup. He bought this vehicle unseen in 2017. The car lot drove it to our house, all without my input. We had it for one year. In that time, our payments were $513 a month. In that year he kept trying to...
My wife and I have been married for 5 years and we are still very close. My job is relatively stable, but the amount of money I make is relatively fixed. My wife works in a famous company, doing sales. She travels for a few days every month, and she makes more money than me.
A woman has gone viral in the best way for loving jokes made about why being with her blind boyfriend is “perfect”. TikToker @niyaesperanza posted the light-hearted clip on the social media site tagging her boyfriend in the caption and writing, “@jakeolson61 is the perfect boyfriend and here’s why…”. In...
Sy'Rai Smith, daughter of the iconic R&B singer Brandy, graced our screens for her TV debut on The Real and opened up about her weight-loss journey and the inspiration behind it. The 19-year-old laid it all on the table as she revealed how social media negatively affected her and how...
Black and White Wall Mounted TelephoneRodnae Productions. Hey SSS. I am not writing for someone to tell if I am right or wrong, but rather I just want to see other people's point of view on the matter. I, unfortunately, got into some trouble a few years back and was sentenced to state jail for fourteen months at The Lucille Plane State Jail in Texas. I had three children at the time, so my parents and father of my kids were the guardians during my sentence. It was hard to be in jail, especially during the holidays because all l could do was think about my children and miss them. My family would send me letters, pictures, and money. I would also call home occasionally with the opportunity to speak to everyone at once. One day, about seven months into my sentence, after I received a letter during a mail call, I knew my world was ruined beyond my current situation being at rock bottom. My father had written me a letter breaking the news that my sister was pregnant with her first child and it was my boyfriend who fathered the child. She claimed to be in love with him and was set on having the child. I must have cried harder than I had ever cried in my life. I rushed to a cell block payphone to call home. My mother tried to calm me down and tried to reason with me saying that I must forgive my sister. I had no understanding. My father on the other hand sided with me, and could forcibly be heard asking my sister how could she do this to me? you can only imagine that my time had just become a little harder. With my authorization, my father picked my children up and kept them for the remainder of my time. After my release, there was nothing I felt needed to be said to either party. I had used the remainder of my time to cope and accept what I was returning home to. My sister indeed had the baby, and I in return do not communicate with her or my children's father. It has been about six years since this happened and my parents have reached out and asked me to consider participating in a family gathering that involves my sister. I have declined and told them that I will visit after the festivities when they returned home or that they were welcome to join my household in our festivities. My mother is arguing that it's time to let bygones be bygones and I disagree. I am the type to never disrespect parents but it's really starting to make me mad. How would you move forward after something like this? -#2045678.
Christine Maltese Yang was a tad apprehensive when she heard her husband Ted Yang was writing a book about the premature birth of their triplets and the loss and difficulties that followed. She worried about what would be revealed in Table For Five; A Father’s Story of Life, A Father’s Story of Lif…
Stacey Pentland, who documented her experience with cancer on TikTok, has reportedly died. Pentland amassed over 187,000 followers on TikTok, where she posted daily updates about her health. Pentland reportedly told the Chronicle Live that she received her cancer diagnosis in April 2020. A TikTok star and mother of four...
Kourtney Kardashian has responded to a social media troll who suggested she doesn’t spend enough time with her children.The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted photographs of her and her three children riding horseback on a beach in Cabo San Lucas on Wednesday.Under the post, which featured 11-year-old Mason, nine-year-old Penelope, and six-year-old Reign, one person commented: “Oh wow you’re with your kids finally???”Kardashian, 42, hit back: “I’m with my kids every day thank God, social media isn’t always real life.”Fans of the reality TV star rallied around her, with one person writing: “We all know you’re a good...
Before there are words, there is laughter. Babies make gigglefests look easy. They laugh at everything from traffic jams, to dogs and cats, to mommy and daddy tying their shoes. No punchline necessary. LOLs abound.
It has been said that it takes a village to raise a child. And sometimes, included in that “village” are step-parents. Step-parents perform all the same duties as regular parents, but sometimes they miss out on certain parental moments, like walking their child down the aisle. Let’s be real, a...
We all have our different Thanksgiving traditions. Before I left home, it was normal to have everyone gather at my parents’ house and enjoy a beautiful turkey dinner prepared by my mom. Now that I’m living on the other side of the world, things are different. Since Thanksgiving is an entirely American holiday, my Thanksgivings consist of calling my family on Zoom while eating a turkey sandwich and having a homemade pumpkin spice latte for dessert.
A mother says her neighbour called the police to complain about her car – specifically, the pink plastic one her child drives.“So, my neighbour called the cops because my kid’s Barbie car is beeping,” the mom, Alicia Rivera, said on TikTok. “This is just the most hilarious thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”In a series of videos, police officers can be seen inspecting the small toy vehicle in Ms Rivera’s driveway, which appears to be somewhere in New York state. One of those videos has gone viral, garnering over 1.6m views.According to Ms Rivera, her neighbor called 911 because...
I am committed to raising my son to be independent and never to look to you to be his mother, because I will have stood in that role well. I vow to be fully present for him. To teach him what he needs to know about women and how special they are. I promise to raise him in such a way that he always remembers you are someone’s daughter and that you belonged to him after you belonged to God and your parents.
A father has died just three weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Jamie Christie, 40, who worked in a steel plant in Scunthorpe, Linconshire, lost his battle with the disease on November 12, nine days after marrying long-term girlfriend Sophie Christie in an emotional service. Friends and family rushed to...
Comments / 0