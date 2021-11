A Jamestown resident who began the 2021 field hockey season with one collegiate assist has been recognized for a breakout season that included three game-winning goals. Sophie Shekarchi, a junior at Wheaton College, was honored by the New England Women’s & Men’s Athletic Conference after scoring 19 points in 18 games for the Lyons. The midfielder was named to the NEWMAC Second Team.

