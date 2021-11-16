ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European World Cup qualifiers wrap: England, Switzerland seal Qatar spots

Cover picture for the articleItaly failed to secure automatic World Cup qualification on Monday night as they were held to a goalless draw by a spirited Northern Ireland side and were forced into the play-offs. Conor Washington even had a chance to snatch a famous...

ESPN

Scotland seal long-awaited World Cup playoff spot with Maldova win

Scotland booked their place in the 2022 World Cup playoffs in March with a 2-0 away win over Moldova at the Zimbru Stadium on Friday. A year to the day that Scotland qualified for Euro 2020 with a dramatic playoff penalty shootout win over Serbia, manager Steve Clarke's side took one step closer to reaching next year's Qatar World Cup, too. The country last appeared at the tournament in 1998.
SOCCER
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Brazil beats Colombia 1-0 to qualify for Qatar World Cup

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil is celebrating as the first South American team to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar — with several matches in hand and more than a year before the tournament begins. Neymar set up Lucas Paquetá in the 72nd minute to give Brazil a 1-0...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Remo Freuler
Person
Seal
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Conor Washington
Person
Ruben Vargas
goal.com

World Cup qualifiers: Ghana coach Rajevac determined to reach Qatar

The Black Stars boss talks about his dreams of leading the team to next year’s global showpiece. Ghana will do everything within their power to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, head coach Milovan Rajevac has stated. The Black Stars are looking for a return to the global showpiece...
FIFA
AFP

Swiss pip Italy for World Cup ticket as Kane fires England to Qatar

European champions Italy missed out on automatic qualification for next year's World Cup after being held to a goalless draw by Northern Ireland in Belfast on Monday, ceding top spot in Group C to Switzerland who beat Bulgaria 4-0. The Italians needed to match Switzerland's result to qualify directly but while Roberto Mancini's side could only stutter to a stalemate, the Swiss went on the rampage in Lucerne to book their ticket for Qatar. There they will find England, the team the Italians beat in the Euro 2020 final in July, who clinched their qualification with a rampant Harry Kane bagging four goals in 15 minutes in a 10-0 win in San Marino. "The qualification was earned away in Budapest, in Warsaw, in Albania and I've got to credit all of our players and staff on a really good year," said England manager Gareth Southgate.
SOCCER
Reuters

Spain's Morata grabs late winner to seal World Cup spot

SEVILLE, Spain, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Spain's Alvaro Morata came off the bench to strike a late winner as they qualified for next year’s World Cup finals in Qatar by beating stubborn visitors Sweden 1-0 in a tense clash on Sunday. Morata struck in the 86th minute when he cleverly...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Northern Ireland 0-0 Italy: European champions must earn their World Cup place through a PLAY OFF after firing blank in Belfast as Switzerland snatch top spot in Group C

Italy must qualify for the World Cup through a play off after their draw in Northern Ireland saw Roberto Mancini's side forfeit top spot in Group C. Former Manchester City boss Mancini called on his stars to 'play without anxiety' ahead of their trip to Belfast, but the European champions fired blank against Ian Baraclough's stoic side.
SOCCER
hawaiitelegraph.com

'What a way to seal World Cup spot', says Harry Kane as England thrash San Marino

Serravalle [San Marino], November 16 (ANI): England captain Harry Kane expressed excitement as the Three Lions qualified for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after a thumping 10-0 win over San Marino. Kane fired four goals in the first half as England booked their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup...
FIFA
The Independent

England vs San Marino result: Harry Kane scores four as Three Lions hit 10 to qualify for Qatar World Cup

The only qualification at stake in San Marino was whether this could even be considered a football match.Whatever it was, it felt a long way from the emotion and glory of the World Cup, even though England of course got the point they needed to reach Qatar with a 10-0 win over Europe’s worst minnows. Qualification was such a formality that it feels like it should barely even be mentioned, even though it was technically the main consequence of this game.The greater consequence beyond the many records ratcheted up, as ever, should be whether matches like this are even taking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England squad to discuss Qatar human rights issues before World Cup

The England squad will have a meeting about how to express themselves on the many human rights questions around the 2022 World Cup, once qualification has been secured. While there have been some indirect questions as to why Gareth Southgate’s players haven't made the kind of gestures that groups like Norway or the Netherlands have, Conor Coady stressed that he and his teammates are “not robots” and are well aware of the discussions. The Wolves centre-half said England feel they need to make sure they are actually qualified for the tournament first, and then they will talk about what...
WORLD
primenewsghana.com

African World Cup qualifiers wrap: Kenya, Togo end campaigns with wins

Kenya, Togo and Niger all finished their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaigns with wins on Monday, with the trio playing for pride having failed to stay in contention for the African play-offs. Kenya's 2-1 win over visiting Rwanda was the first of their Group E campaign and was earned against...
FIFA
ESPN

Wales hold Belgium to seal World Cup runners-up spot

Wales held Belgium to a 1-1 draw to guarantee themselves runners-up spot behind the world number ones in World Cup qualifying Group E in Cardiff on Tuesday. Kieffer Moore cancelled out Kevin de Bruyne's early opener to earn the Welsh the point they required to stay in front of the Czech Republic who beat Estonia.
WORLD
Daily Mail

England QUALIFY for next year's World Cup in Qatar as Gareth Southgate's side net double figures for the first time since 1964 to thrash San Marino and secure top spot in Group I ahead of Poland

England have qualified for the 2022 World Cup after their emphatic victory over minnows San Marino. Gareth Southgate's side hit 10 goals past San Marino to book their ticket to Qatar in style. Captain Harry Kane slammed in four goals in the first half as England went in at half-time with a six-goal lead - Harry Maguire and an own goal from Filippo Fabbri also sending England on their way.
SOCCER
BBC

Wales v Belgium: Hosts look to seal second spot in World Cup qualifying Group E

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Tuesday, 16 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Wales will secure second spot in their World Cup qualifying group with a draw against Belgium...
CBS Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualified teams: England, Spain, Serbia win groups, join Brazil, Germany, hosts Qatar

The 2022 World Cup is just over a year away, and teams are starting to earn qualification, though many spots still remain. Qualifying windows in September and October paved the way for some tense clashes in November as more teams booked their spots in Qatar. In Europe the group stage is over meaning nine group winners have booked their spots, while three additional places remain up for grabs through the playoffs. While it will likely take quite a bit for things to be sorted out in North America's Concacaf region and elsewhere, there has been some movement in South American clubs begin to clinch as well, with Brazil locking up a spot. The Brazilians, five-time World Cup champs, are the only team to qualify for every single World Cup.
FIFA
BBC

England: What are the key issues facing Southgate before the Qatar World Cup?

England manager Gareth Southgate can move preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar through the gears after qualification was confirmed with a 10-0 thrashing of San Marino. Southgate will have a mixture of friendlies against strong opposition and the competitive edge of the Uefa Nations League to finalise his plans for England's first World Cup game a year from now.
SPORTS

