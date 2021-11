In the fourth contest of their five-game stretch at home, the Utah Jazz will hope to get back on track in Vivint Arena when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. Utah is coming off losses in back-to-back home games at the hands of the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat. And the team has dropped four of its past five. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is dealing with struggles of its own, having lost four straight, with the first three taking place on its homecourt before a 118-113 defeat at Indiana on Saturday.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO